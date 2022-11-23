Idaho’s Killer Not Found

Don

On November 13, there was a murder of four College Students. The killings occurred in Moscow Idaho in an off-campus house. There are still no leads as to who killed 20-year-olds: Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. As well as 21-year-olds: Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

In addition, the police said that they found the students dead on the second and third floors of the house. The students died because of multiple stab wounds, according to the autopsy report released on Friday.

There were bruises that show some put up a fight. Fortunately, there was no sign of sexual assault. After a serious investigation, the police ruled the murders as an isolated attack. Meaning that there are no dangers to others. However, they mention that everyone should still be aware of their surroundings and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

What do we know about the Idaho Murder Case?

Chapin and Kernodle were at a party before returning home at 1:45 a.m.

Goncalves and Mogen were also downtown before arriving home around 1:45 a.m.

No weapon has been found.

Police do not know if the four got murdered with the same knife.

There were no signs of forced entry.

Nothing seems to be missing/stolen from their house.

There were two other roommates that survived the attack.

.The surviving roommates are not suspects

A timeline of the killings has not been set.

Idaho State Police has called in the FBI.

Will not be forgotten

A Conway, Washington native, Chapin was a freshman majoring in recreation, sport, and tourism management. Both Mogen (a senior from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho) and Kernodle (a junior at Post Falls, Idaho) were majoring in marketing. Goncalves was a senior majoring in general studies from Rathdrum, Idaho.

In addition, they were all sorority or fraternity members at Idaho University. They were all described as hard-working, nice, lively souls.

On the campus of The University of Idaho, a vigil will be held November 30 at 5 p.m. Stay aware of your surroundings at all times, and don’t be afraid to call the police if anything ever feels wrong.

