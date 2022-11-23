Celebrity Deaths in 2022

Don

Many beloved celebrities died in 2022. Some were voice actors, others were actors for children’s shows, and many more. What is unfortunate is that some of them were only middle-aged. Celebrity deaths are always hard. Furthermore, the goodwill built up immediately becomes grief and suddenly everyone’s childhood hero is gone. So, with all that being said here are some of the celebrities that died in 2022

Kevin Conroy

Kevin Conroy, the legendary voice actor for Batman died of cancer on November 10, 2022. This celebrity death hurts a lot for a lot of folks especially because he voiced Batman for decades. Moreover, he was a kind soul and the world was truly positively impacted by his amazing performances as the dark knight. He was 66 when he died. From the outside looking in, it seemed like he lived a great full life. The world grieves as the dark knight goes above. May his family friends and husband have peace.

Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane the actor for Hagrid in the Harry Potter films passed away in 2022. Moreover, The entire nerd community grieves, for the great Hagrid is now gone. Outside of the “Harry Potter” films, he seemed to be a nice guy. He died when he was 72 on October 14. He was an incredible actor and received awards for movies outside of the Harry Potter films.

Takeoff

A member of the rap trio “Migos” has died. Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1. His death is grieved by rap fans and music fans as well. the great Migos trio rose in popularity during the 2010s and now in the 2020s, the trio is now a duo. Furthermore, he didn’t speak much about whether or not he had children but he left family and friends behind. Additionally, the members of Migos are related to one another. “Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos. The trio grew up together in Georgia and Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle while Offset is Quavo’s cousin,” according to Yahoo.

