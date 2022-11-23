DDoS Still Suspended on Twitter

DDoS Has Not Been Forgiven

Elon Musk makes all of the final decisions for the social media platform, Twitter, since he is now the official owner of the company. He has already taken some steps to transform Twitter into a different platform, including firing a lot of staff that had previously criticized him. Musk has always claimed that Twitter should be a free speech platform, so in order to accomplish that he started to overturn a lot of previously suspended accounts.

He has forgiven former President Donald J. Trump who was suspended from the platform after he incited the January 6th insurrection. He has also forgiven Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who during the COVID-19 pandemic spread constant misinformation. He has also forgiven Project Veritas, which leaked private information about a Facebook executive.

But Musk has failed to reverse the suspension put on the non-profit transparency group known as the DDoS: Distributed Denial of Secrets.

DDoS’ Leaks

The DDoS is a group that hacked multiple documents and leaked them to researchers and journalists. DDoS published BlueLeaks during the Black Lives Matter protests. The BlueLeaks was a set of documents that exposed over 200 law enforcement agencies for police misconduct, which included police spying on activists.

Numerous of documents and finds from BlueLeaks were reported to news outlets including The Guardian, The Daily Dot, The Hill, etc.

Allegedly law enforcement pressured Twitter to suspended DDoS, so Twitter permanently suspended the @DDoSecrets account for distributing hacked material. On top of the suspension they also prevented Twitter users from linking the DDoS website.

The DDoS has acted as an important resource for journalists, researchers, and more. They have never been openly harmful or malicious.

