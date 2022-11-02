Lakers Get Their First Win

Why The Lakers took this Win

Los Angeles Lakers got their first win yesterday against the Denver Nuggets. Snapping their five-game losing streak. There are many reasons why they earned this win. Something that has been lurking in the basketball shadows is Anthony Davis’ health concerns. We all saw what happened with his back but that is for a later topic. The reason why the Lakers took the win over the Nuggets is that Russel Westbrook came off the bench. Westbrook brought the energy off the bench scoring eighteen points and having eight rebounds. His shooting was a bit better from the field last night, and the passing game was decent.

This new lineup of having Lebron James and Davis out there while Westbrook sits on the bench is perfect. The reason for this is that Westbrook can go out there while James and Davis rest and score some great tough buckets with the second lineup out there. The head coach is very smart in benching Westbrook. Last night was actually the first time being benched since his Oklahoma Thunder days. It is very humbling but it is also very good for the old veteran.

Lingering Problems

The certain problem that is in the shadows of the team is injuries. Last night James rolled his ankle in one play. He looked very much troubled by this incident but he still kept on. How much longer do we have before James has his final injury where he throws in the towel and hangs up the sneakers for good? The Lakers should not be wasting James’ final years on a team that goes on a five-game losing streak. Now for the guy who always seems to be in his “street clothes.” His name is Anthony Davis and he can not seem to stay healthy during the regular season.

Look, the Lakers have a lot of potential right now. Although they will only contain this potential in their possession if they have the pieces to build that potential. Let’s say Davis has a scary fall again and this time actually fractures something they may keep him off the court for half the season. The Lakers will have a way higher chance of not making the playoffs again this year. I mean that would just be embarrassing for James’ legacy and Davis’ career.

Something To Look Forward too

When you get a win like this one you have to keep the energy going. The more we see Westbrook put all his energy onto the court it inspires even non-Laker Fans to root for him. Something that all NBA fans can appreciate is a player who hustles on every play.

There is a reason why all NBA fans love Dennis Rodman. It is because of the energy he brings on the court and off the court. This energy fuels the fans to scream louder and cheer which makes the home team get motivated to go even harder. It is these cheers and roars that get the whole stadium going.

Hopefully, the Lakers learn throughout this season that it is not all about superstars. Only the name of the game is team-based winning. You see one guy running harder than you makes you want to run harder than him. When you got James dunking like he is still in Miami, it should make you feel like there is no limit to your potential. The Lakers will make the play this year but making it to the finals is questionable. Westbrook will do pretty well if he is coming off the bench.

Written by Vincent Sauseda Jr.

Sources:

HypeBeast: Twitter Reacts to the Laker finally wing their first game of the season

SBnation: Laker get their first win at last over the Nuggets

NBC Sports: Lakers pick up first win behind 67 points combined from Lebron, Davis, Westbrook

Featured and Top image courtesy of Dwight Stone -Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset image courtesy of Derrick Story Flickr Page – Creative Commons License