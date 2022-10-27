Lakers Are 0-3 So Far This Season

What’s Wrong

The Los Angeles Lakers have been horrendous these last three games. The first lost, okay it happens, the second time was just unlucky. The third time means something is wrong with this team. Many feel it is very obvious what is wrong with this team as a whole. The Lakers have shot 25-118 this season. This is the second-worst three-point shooting for an NBA team. You have Lebron James shooting airballs and Anthony Davis hitting the backboard on threes. The team needs three-point shooting, and they need it badly. Russel Westbrook does not help when he goes 0-6 on three-pointers in game 2. When your whole team cannot shoot in a shooting league where three-point shooting is the biggest asset to a team nowadays is scary for the team.

Who’s Fault

This is a very special case of an idea going the worst it could have gone. James should never be a general manager for an NBA team. The reason why this statement makes sense is that Lebron doesn’t know what fit is for a great NBA team. He was given so many opportunities to get a three-point shooter for the Lakers and he took none of them. Instead, he decided to trade for Westbrook. Trading a great three-point shooter in Kyle Kuzma for a guy who can’t shoot to save his life. Everybody knows James is in charge of the Lakers team.

Before Westbrook even landed in Los Angeles, James was texting Westbrook to join him on the Lakers team. This is not fully James’ fault, it goes to Davis as well. Especially since he was right beside James when these trade talks were occurring. Now Westbrook has an ego the size of Earth. He cannot take criticism at all. When he went 0-6 in game 2 of the season, he claimed he played “solid.”

The Others

The Lakers have defenders like Patrick Beverly who are meant to create havoc on the basketball court. He is not supposed to shoot threes as well. Beverly was never known for shooting threes. Austin Reeves is getting no minutes. When he is out there, he is decent but it’s not enough to get over that shooting hump.

The Good

Now, something that has always been said in sports is defense wins championships. With the Lakers, this is just not the case. Although the Lakers’ defense has been superb so far this season. Watching the games it is very noticeable the team is hustling very hard on every defensive play. You have to give it to James, he is playing like 2016 James still. Davis is surprisingly not complaining about playing at the center position, in fact, he has been playing very well in the paint.

The Rest of The Season

Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz have shown interest in trading for Russel Westbrook. They want more first-round picks and the Lakers have those picks. Jordan Clarkson would be a great fit for the Lakers as of right now. He can dunk and shoot, and he earned the sixth man of the year before. Clarkson will change this team’s chemistry immediately in a better way.

On the hand, if the Lakers decide not to trade anybody and keep the team how it is, they will be a play-in team at best. When will James stop talking on Twitter about how he will get Los Angeles another championship and start shooting better? It is very interesting how every player that James trades for a better player turns out better. Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Clarkson are perfect examples. The Lakers have to change something, and they need to change it fast before it is too late.

Written by Vincent Sauseda Jr.

