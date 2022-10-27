Darrell Brooks Found Guilty in Waukesha Christmas Parade Massacre [VIDEO]

Darrell Brooks Jr. was found guilty on all charges for his role in the terrifying 2021 Christmas Parade tragedy. When he drove his SUV into a crowd of parade participants and spectators, killing six and injuring dozens more.

The Charges

The jury convicted the Wisconsin man on 61 charges of reckless endangerment, six counts of intentional homicide, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping, and one count of misdemeanor battery. The jury announced their verdicts in court early Wednesday, while Brooks sat slumped over — his face buried in his hands. A man in attendance shouted out, “Burn in hell, you piece of sh*t!” before being removed by Dorow.

Brooks originally faced 83 charges at the opening of the trial. One domestic assault charge was removed by prosecutors for lack of evidence. Another six were removed pretrial after Dorow determined that Brooks couldn’t be charged for both intentional homicide and homicide by vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

The intentional homicide charges Brooks faces each carry a mandatory life sentence. The 61 reckless endangerment charges carry a maximum of 17 and a half years each. All together Brooks is facing several life sentences. The court will reconvene Monday to schedule a sentencing hearing.

The Trial

The trial began on October 3 and lasted four weeks. It was dramatic and at times chaotic, with Brooks forgoing his legal counsel and instead deciding to defend himself. Waukesha Country Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow warned Brooks that he was removing his appointed attorneys, “at your own peril.” Brooks originally plead insanity, before changing his plea to not guilty.

Judge Dorow and Brooks clashed repeatedly as he continued to change pleas, act out in court, and challenge the court’s jurisdiction. Brooks declared that he was a “sovereign citizen,” a pseudo-legal term that falsely claims exemption from the U.S. legal system.

As his own legal representation, Brooks was allowed to cross-examine his own victims. He focused his questioning on whether the victims had been able to see who was driving the vehicle. “I did not see anywhere besides the tire going in front of my face,” one witness retorted.

Brooks’ behavior in court — repeatedly talking out of turn, not responding when the judge called his name, and even at one point removing his shirt — likely means he will be unable to successfully appeal the decision. On several occasions, Brooks’ actions forced Judge Dorow to sequester him in a separate room while provided with a zoom link to the hearings.

The Tragedy

On November 21 of 2021, Brooks left the house where he had just physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, jumped into his red SUV, and drove through barriers blocking vehicle access to the parade route. The vehicle then struck the parade crowd from behind, and continued to drive over and through the swarm of people to escape. Police failed to seize Brooks at the scene, but later detained him after identifying the vehicle used. Six total people were killed, and over than 60 suffered injuries. Of the six killed, five died at the scene. The sixth was added a few days later when 8-year-old Mukwonago native Jackson Sparks died of his inflicted injuries.

The city of Waukesha plans to erect two memorials along the parade route in 2023 to honor the victims.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Seth Herlinger

Sources:

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Darrell Brooks found guilty in Waukesha Christmas Parade attacks, ending weekslong trial

Vice News: Man Accused of Killing 6 at Christmas Parade Is Making a Mockery of His Trial

Washington Post: Man found guilty of homicide in Waukesha Christmas parade SUV attack

Top and featured image by Lightburst, courtesy of Wikimedia — Creative Commons License