PLCCA a Corporation for the People

Proviso-Leyden Council For Community Action, better known as PLCCA, is a corporation that helps Cook County residents, specifically those of low income. The goal of PLCCA is to encourage social change. They think that one way to do this is to “promote community development and people’s empowerment through education, training, and supported services.”

Bishop Dr. Claude Porter established PLCCA as a private State of Illinois, not-for-profit 501(c)3 corporation in 1968 to help the low-income citizens of Cook County’s Proviso and Leyden Townships, the town of Norridge, and the Chicago metropolitan area.

PLCCA is committed to advancing, developing, and implementing practical approaches that benefit the entire community, including low-income residents. Being a community action group, they are aware of the advantages that can be attained when all facets of the neighborhood band together voluntarily to work together to solve common problems. PLCCA is adamant that the results of their work will be a family and community that are primarily autonomous and thus self-sufficient.

PLCCA has been a pioneer in offering services that other organizations have typically shied away from. Since PLCCA’s founding in 1968, the organization has expanded from the management of a single initial grant providing employment and training in the amount of $38,000 to the operation of about thirty community need-based programs. They have an operating budget of about $6 million and maintain a total property value of about $9.1 million.

PLCCA is an organization that supports advancing as community needs change over time. Nearly all of the villages that make up Proviso and Leyden Townships have a combined population of 244,594. The United States Census Bureau’s 2010 population estimates are the foundation for this figure. Together, Maywood and Bellwood are home to close to 40,000 people.

Additionally, PLCCA Inc. offers services to the South Suburban Cook County towns of Lynwood and Chicago Heights as well as the city’s Near West Side (Austin and North Lawndale communities). These areas have a significant minority population concentration.

Each year, PLCCA provides services to over 30,000 low- to moderate-income individuals. According to the results of our most recent comprehensive client survey, PLCCA serves 47% African Americans, 43% Hispanics, and 10% Caucasians.

The Proviso and Leyden Townships have a combined population of 26 municipalities or more than 370,000 people. In these localities, 15% or more of households typically earn less than $42,500. Statistics show 19.1% of Maywood residents make little more than $19,000 each year. The annual household income lies between $16,000 and $50,000 for about 30–40% of all households.

PLCCA has many different services for many different groups. One group, in particular, is their Children, Youth, and Family Services. They have about seven different services under this group on their own. One is called Teen REACH which is an after-school program that offers enrichment activities, academic skill development, and youth development. Six key elements are used to convey preventative concepts. The program offers academic school year and summer camp services to 90 students in grades 6 through 12 at six partner schools.

Another program is called Opportunity WORKS which is a program that places young adults (ages 16 to 24) in paid internships. They also introduce them to potential occupations and help them develop their skill sets. It connects them to the resources and training they need to land long-term jobs in expanding industries.

They have additional programs and projects for Behavioral Health Services Supportive Services & Program Services. Additionally, they have six different services for Behavioral Health Services. One service is called the Re-Entry Services. The Re-Entry program is helping people who have recently been released from prison (on either probation or parole) and are reintegrating into society. This includes juveniles and young adults (ages 14 to 24) as well as adults (ages 25 and older). Behavior management, general case management, mental health, substance use education, and social services are among the available services.

Feel free to visit the PLCCA website (www.plcca.org) for more information on their numerous amount of services.

