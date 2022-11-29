RIP Tom Brady, the “Fat Lady Has Sung”

No athlete in any sport can play in the professional game for life. As we age, our physicality declines, and there is no escaping from reality. Hopefully, as professional athletes reach retirement age, they have earned enough money, established a life away from their sport, and achieved a certain level accomplishment.

Tom Brady, One of the Luckiest Men Alive, But He Doesn’t See It That Way

No professional athlete had it all more than the NFL’s Tom Brady. According to insiders, after the 2021/22 season, he promised his devoted Super Model wife, Gisele Bundchen that he would retire and spend more time with his family. Sadly, his wife and three children watched as he retired for just days and then reneged on that promise and decided to play another year at the age of 45: ancient for a professional football player.

A Younger Man’s Game

The truth is that the game has moved past him, and he can no longer compete with the speed of today’s game. Younger men have replaced him, gifted with great athleticism. No one will ever accuse Brady of being an “athlete.” He is a passer, period. But even the best quarterbacks must be able to move their feet quickly to establish an area where their passes can be accurately released.

Brady Does Not Like Physical Contact

Brady has never dealt with defensive pressure well, but at 45, it is obvious that he is sometimes panicked, and his feet fail to move as quickly as his brain is telling them to.

November 27, 2022, Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Cleveland Browns in Ohio. Thanks to a highly rated defense, Tampa Bay stayed close to the Browns, and at the end of 60 minutes the game was tied. In overtime, the Browns’ running back, Nick Chubb, crossed the goal line after a three-yard run to win the game, 23-17.

Brady’s passing statistics were average: 29-43 for 246 yards and 2 TDs: but if you watched the game, each time he was pressured, his feet were not set and his passes were inaccurate. Most notably, a younger Tom Brady would have scored more than 17 points against the lowly Browns. It’s time for Tommy to hang up his cleats.

Every Great Player Realizes When It’s Time to Walk Away

I watched many of the truly great professional athletes in my 76 years. I watched the NFL when many players were required to play both offense and defense. I’ve seen, but not always watched them to the end, every Super Bowl beginning on January 15, 1967. I was lucky enough to see every great player who played the game since 1956, if not in person, on television or highlight reels in the movie theaters.

Bart Starr, Joe Namath, Lenny Dawson, Johnny Unitas, Terry Bradshaw, Dan Marino, Jim Kelly, John Elway, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Brett Favre, Joe Montana, and Peyton Manning are only a few of the greatest athletes to ever walk onto the field. However, when their time came, they admitted that the “fun” was over, and it was time to walk away from the sport which had dominated their lives. Tom Brady’s Ego is Far Bigger than his Brain.

Brady gave up a marriage, family, and probably a part of his reputation by continuing to play past his prime.

Two years ago, the Buccaneers won another Super Bowl for Brady. This was the time to retire, but “Tom Terrific” was not smart enough to retire while he was at the top of his game. Fame and glamor are quickly slipping away.

By James Turnage, Author of “The Reluctant Prostitute”

Sources:

CBS Sports: Chubb’s TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

ESPN: Buccaneers vs Browns – Game Summary

Top and featured image courtesy of All-Pro Reels‘ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License