The Worst President in History is Running Again and Can only Serve Four Years if Elected, but Can He Legally Run for Office?

It became one of the darkest days in American history, a story I expect to be censored by future Republicans attempting to save the little of the legacy remaining for the former Republican Party.

The Greatest Attack on Democracy in America

It was January 6, 2021. My wife and I were watching television when a “breaking news” announcement came onto the screen. The loser of the 2020 election, who would remain in office for two more weeks, lumbered out from the White House, walked up to a small stage, and used words almost exactly as these. “Go to the Capitol and halt the vote count.” Congress was in the process of certifying the Electoral College vote. He continued to make baseless and unproven claims that “there was massive fraud in the recent election,” although 60 state courts and the Supreme Court of the United States, stacked by Trump and Moscow Mitch McConnell, threw out every complaint made by Trump’s incompetent attorneys. I immediately looked at my wife and said, “this is pure treason, and he’s doing it in front of the world.”

Why Does the Failed Fourth Estate Continue to Serve Trump?

On Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022, our country’s greatest traitor and the worst president announced his intention to run for the presidency a third time in 2024. Truth is often more unbelievable than fiction, I am a novelist and I couldn’t make this s**t up.

One Four-Year Term

What makes this a farce is the 22nd Amendment would make the orange buffoon a “lame duck” president from day one if somehow he was to win. I hope the American people would not make the same mistake twice. No man or woman can serve more than a total of ten years.

The Constitution Prevents Trump from Seeking Another Election

My question is, “can anyone in congress read?” Article three of the 14th Amendment prevents Trump from running for public office at any level. The following is a simplified and concise summation of article three.

No one can be a Senator, Representative, Elector, or officer of the United States — or United States military officer, or member of a State Legislature, or a Governor, or a judge of any State — if they took an oath to support the Constitution and then took part in a rebellion against the United States, or gave aid and comfort to the enemies of the United States. But Congress can change this with a two­thirds vote.

These few words confirm that Trump is forbidden from running for any federal or state office in his life: who “took part in a rebellion against the United States, or gave aid and comfort to the enemies of the United States.”

What I Saw and Heard on January 6

This is exactly what my wife and I saw and heard: a violent insurrection that happened for more than three hours as he watched the events on television from the White House, and made no effort to halt the attempted coup.

This proves once again that the rich and powerful, especially those who serve in our federal government, are above the law, and never fairly punished for their grievous and unforgivable crimes.

No Longer Do I Have any Faith in our Government: They Cannot be Trusted

The “Golden Rule” no longer exists in Washington. Priority number one is protecting their ability to be reelected. The people of our nation are of no concern for every politician on the right side of the aisle.

We Desperately Need Two Parties Who Care About the American People

Independents such as myself, are obviously disappointed. The once “Grand Old Party” is nothing but a memory. The principles, morals, and integrity of their predecessors have been abandoned. Their only goal is power and fortune.

If You Are Loyal to Trump, You Have Renounced Your American Citizenship

This may be the most truthful statement in the thousands of articles I have written: “Anyone who is loyal to Trump is not loyal to the American people.”

Trump is a fascist and the leader of America’s white supremacist movement. He is America’s “Anti-Christ.” He was not an American president and will be vilified by historians for eternity.

By James Turnage, Author of “Tales from Between the Sheets”

