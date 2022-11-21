Trump Is Back and So Is His Mess

Don

Trump has made his way back into the political scene. While this is exciting for some, others are left rolling their eyes. In recent mid-term elections, Republicans have taken a lot of losses. After this and Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, he says he plans to run for president again. In his recent speech he gives exaggerated examples of his time in office and states: “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.” Overall, it looks like Trump is trying to make a comeback for Republicans as they are losing their political control. Following his speech, the public found a lot of lies within it and also lots to make fun of.

Stop the lies, Trump!

After the speech, a lot of people online noticed a lot of exaggeration or straight-up lies. He did this while constantly comparing his 2016-2020 term to Biden’s current term. Some lies being he was the first president to get tariffs on China when in reality America has had that for centuries. After being under investigation for taking federal documents home Trump says, “Obama took a lot of things with him,” which is simply not true. NARA had stored documents in one of its facilities near Obama’s presidential library. Obama had no control over this.

Another lie was about inflation on turkeys for Thanksgiving; he used this to point a finger at Biden for inflations. While prices on turkeys have risen, Trump implied they would be triple or more in price when it’s not even double. This is also not Biden’s fault as the turkey industry has been touched by the avian flu.

There are plenty of other lies and inconsistencies found in his speech as they have been put on blast in the media but it doesn’t stop there!

New campaign slogan?

“Make America Great and Glorious Again?” Twitter users are hysterical after Trump makes this statement. Assuming this is his new slogan for his campaign Twitter users can’t get enough. From him extending the acronym and how it will now be pronounced, there is already a long list of jokes being made.

Laurence Tribe, a Harvard constitutional law professor joked on Twitter, “The hats’ll have to say MAGAGA — make America great and glorious again. If it makes you gag, get used to it.”

John Fugelsang, an actor, also jumped on the gagging joke by saying “I tried to say #MAGAGA and activated my gag reflex.”

As Twitter is always full of big personalities and someone ready to make a joke, this big reaction was expected.

What now?

I’m not sure Trump would win as Biden’s term has not been as bad as made to seem. From Trump spreading blatant lies and constantly comparing himself to Biden I don’t think the confidence is there. Many sources have come out to expose Donald. But maybe this campaign is in an effort to clear his name as we know he could not be doing it for money. While his campaign is very chaotic I feel like the public is here to make fun of it and lighten the mood as seen on Twitter. But regardless, I hope this chaotic presence is not put back into office.

By Cynthia Thomas

