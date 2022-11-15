Will Trump Be Executed for Treason? I Guarantee You, He Will Not

Don

Pre-Trump History

History: “On June 19, 1953, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were convicted of conspiring to pass U.S. atomic secrets to the Soviets, are executed at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York. Both refused to admit any wrongdoing and proclaimed their innocence right up to the time of their deaths, by the electric chair.”

There is no Other Name for His Actions than “Treason”

If this sounds familiar, this is exactly what Trump planned to do after he stole hundreds of top secret and secret documents from the White House on January 20, 2021. His loyalty is to Vladimir Putin, not to his country of origin. However, there is one major difference. No man or woman in history with power or riches has ever been fully punished for his or her crimes. Regardless, the orange buffoon and the world’s biggest loser is guilty of treason by definition.

Classified Government Documents Are not “Personal Property”

Trump’s lawyers are now making what might be the most ludicrous, fallacious defense in history. He is claiming that he designated every document as his personal property. First, the truth: he cannot do that. Trump is a f**king idiot. Second, he hid those documents all over Mar-a-Lago, knowing that he was committing a serious crime, but also knowing that his party allowed him to remain “above the law” when they refused to convict him twice after being impeached for the cause.

Trump should be punished for two acts of treason and be executed: hopefully in public. It’s fairly simple.

The Definition of Treason is Clear

Article III, Section 3, Clause 1: Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.

Trump planned, organized, and executed a failed coup on January 6, 2021. This violent insurrection was a declaration of war with the intention of overturning our democratic election.

On January 20, 2021, Trump stole documents above the level of ‘top secret’ with the intention of aiding Vladimir Putin in his efforts to destroy the United States of America from within.

Why is our Government Refusing to Take this Seriously?

The question everyone should be asking is “why is our government, Democrats and Republicans alike, protecting Trump from everything he deserves?” What are they hiding from the owners of the United States of America, the people? How long before the American people no longer accept secrecy as the standard, while our elected officials hide the truth and make fools of us?

Trump is America’s Biggest Mistake

No one in the history of our nation has intentionally harmed our country more than Trump. He must be shunned by all loyal Americans and the media. His intention is to destroy the nation of our founding fathers and place himself in a dictatorship with the creation of a fascist regime. Anyone who doubts this is a fool and a tool of the right-wing extremists who would end democracy forever.

The ”Fourth Estate” No Longer Exists to Protect the People

What concerns me the most is that the media is not taking these horrific crimes seriously. If this were a less “important” individual, the television “news” would have it as their lead story every day. They are protecting the greatest traitor in America’s 246-year history.

Today’s “news” fails to inform. Instead, it leads you into stories that play upon your emotions, often either exaggerating or minimizing the facts.

I have not wasted my time watching television “news” since November 9, 2016, and I never will. I lose fewer IQ points if I watch “The Three Stooges.”

By James Turnage, Author of “Sheena, Queen of the Streets”

Sources:

Bloomberg: DOJ Blasts Trump’s ‘Shell Game’ in Mar-a-Lago Document Fight

CNBC: Trump lawyers say he designated seized Mar-a-Lago documents ‘as personal records’ — DOJ says he can’t do that ‘simply by saying so’

Top and Featured Image by Matt A.J. Courtesy of Matt Johnson’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License