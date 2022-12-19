A Major F**K Up Again by NFL Officials

Near the end of Sunday Night’s NFL game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders, one of the Washington receivers was mugged in the end zone for all to see. There was no call for pass interference, and thanks to the referees, New York was given the victory. This has significant implications for the playoffs. Once again, the worst officials in all of sports decided who would win a game.

How much longer will the owners of NFL franchises and the Commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell, allow referees to decide the outcome of games in an industry which produces billions of dollars in revenue each year?

Changes Made a Better NFL, now its Time to Change the Way Referees Make their Calls

I began watching the NFL when I was 10 years old. That was 66 years ago. I admit to having great doubts and experiencing changes in the game over the years. But what I do know is that what happens in today’s game is unforgivable. The decisions made by underpaid and amateur officials cost teams games, and possibly championships. They can also result in the end of the careers of individual players.

Something must change. The NFL is quickly becoming the joke of the sports world. Only the players should decide the outcome of the games. NFL referees are not professionals. They are poorly trained and thanks to the policy of “reviewing” plays and the decisions of these officials, they often make decisions that rely on the evidence produced by television cameras.

Sunday’s Failures Were not New

Two very similar bad calls resulted in a Super Bowl loss, and the prevention of another team to play in the world’s biggest game.

On February 3, 2013, Super Bowl 47 was played between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers. The game was close, and with the fourth quarter coming to an end, quarterback Colin Kaepernick had the 49ers near the goal line, poised to take the lead and probably the game. He stepped back and threw the ball into the end zone. The San Francisco receiver was grabbed by Raven’s defender, as the referee was standing just feet away. There was no call for pass interference. This gave the Ravens an undeserved victory.

In the 2019 NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints, another non-call removed an opportunity for greatness.

The Saints were moving the ball down the field. When they reached the red zone, Drew Brees threw a pass to the sidelines which would have resulted in a first and goal. The Ram’s defender ran over the receiver in front of a television camera with a referee standing by on the sidelines. Once again, no call. They were forced into a field goal and lost to the Rams in overtime. The Rams lost in the Super Bowl two weeks later.

Let the Players Play and Decide which Team Wins

Yesterday’s games were a debacle from a fan’s point of view. In several instances, NFL officials took control of the games and decided the outcomes. This must stop of NFL will soon stand for “not for long.”

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

