After Trump, Anything Bad That Happens to Moscow Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy Is Well Deserved

Only Memories of the Party of Lincoln Remain

For four years the terms “Republican” and “hypocrite” were synonymous. Prior to the 2016 election, both Moscow Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy denounced Trump, claiming that he was unfit to be our president, and offered a prediction that he would destroy the GOP. They were right on both counts but served their Fuhrer without question while protecting him from being removed from office for an entire destructive term.

For four years every man and woman who called themselves “Republicans” ignored the American people’s needs and wishes, spending all their waking moments saving Trump’s humongous derriere.

Trump is Fading into Nothing but a Memory

Now that Trump’s hold on today’s Republican Party in name only is fading, every man and woman who sits on the right side of the aisle is scrambling to find a way to disassociate themselves with the mentally challenged and anti-American who pretended to be your president for four of the longest years in my life.

I admit that what is happening within the former Party of Lincoln today is enjoyable. No one deserves to suffer from their hypocrisy and cowardice more than the House and Senate minority leaders.

As an Independent, I Will Miss the Grand Old Party

Moscow Mitch is suffering an enormous failure. His only concern in the 2022 midterms was to regain his party’s control of the House in the Senate. Today’s fake Republicans do hold the advantage in the House, but the margin is razor-thin. Democrats actually gained a seat in the Senate, enjoying a margin of 51-49.

Supporting Trump Became the Death Blow to the Right-Wing

This situation can be blamed on one man, Donald Trump who chose to endorse totally unqualified candidates. But the Republican Party must shoulder a large part of the blame. For more than 40 years the quality of the men and women on the right side of the aisle has greatly diminished. We all know the names of some of the treasonous men and women who continue to divide and harm our country. They include Cruz, Johnson, Hawley, Rubio, Paul, Collins, Tuberville, Grassley, Jordan, Scalise, Gaetz, Greene, Boebert, and Gosar. Unfortunately, there are many more like them who cannot call themselves patriots, and should not be allowed to hold seats in the legislative branch of our government.

McCarthy had his own goal: to become the Speaker of the House. Right-wing politicians are in total disarray. Division within the right side of the House is so extreme, it is highly possible that an even more extremist member of the “Freedom Caucus” will receive a larger number of votes than the man from the whitest area of California.

To know that these men are suffering gives me great pleasure. They refused to do the right thing for four years, and the American people paid the price.

America’s Government is Broken Beyond Repair

Many politicos believe that our government is broken. I believe the situation is far worse, it is dysfunctional beyond repair. It’s time to “go back to the drawing board.” Without honest deliberation and compromise, our government cannot be successful. It was intended to be occupied by men who would discuss the problems facing our country honestly, with the welfare of all Americans as their goal.

The truth is that the right wing has no competent leadership. It has become a group of individuals who all seek advantages in a struggle for power. It is in shambles and will never again be a cohesive party joined by principles and new ideas.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

