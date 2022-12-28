George Santos Claims: ‘If You Are a Republican, Anything Is Acceptable to Win Elections’

Definitely not the Party of Lincoln

Corruption, Hypocrisy, and Cowardice within the Republican Party are immeasurable. Beginning in the early 1990s and continuing today, the right wing chooses the worst possible men and women to hold seats in our nation’s Capitol. In 1995 Newt Gingrich was chosen to be the Speaker of the House. He misled the American people by claiming that the Republican Party was the “party of family values.”

However, Gingrich himself was proven a criminal and a sexual deviant who abandoned one wife while she battled cancer. His new wife-to-be had agreed to an “open marriage.”

Dennis Hastert, another fake Republican, became Speaker in 1999. He was later convicted as a pedophile, having committed sexual assault against small children.

Matt Gaetz, Republican Representative from Florida’s first district, remains under investigation for charges of having sexual relations with a minor.

Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to support Neo-Nazis and attend their rallies. Recently she told an audience of ignorant Republican voters that if she had led the failed coup attempt on January 6, 2021, she would have been successful.

The story goes on and on. The truth is that in 2022, not a single man or woman who calls themselves a Republican is fit for office.

George Santos: a Typical Trump MAGA Republican

In the recent 2022 midterm elections, George Santos won a seat in the House, representing New York. During his campaign, he told supporters that he had “graduated from Baruch College, a public college in New York, before going on to work at firms like Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Santos eventually became a successful financier who started an animal rescue charity. The problem is that biography was apparently a lie. As revealed in the New York Times on December 19, it wasn’t just that Santos exaggerated his résumé — he had allegedly invented it out of whole cloth.”

He also claimed that he was the son of Jewish immigrants, and was a member of the LGBTQ community. He lied about his heritage, and records prove that he received a divorce in 2019 from a woman.

Republicans Refuse to Join Democrats in Demanding Santos’ Resignation

Democrats are demanding that he resign before he is sworn in next week. Santos is rejecting all calls for his resignation and claims that he will be sworn in on January 3, 2023. He is undoubtedly a “Trump MAGA Republican” and believes lies and any other actions which aid him and his constituents to win elections are fair.

A Dysfunctional and Incompetent Government

I continue to claim that the government of the United States of America is the worst and most corrupt in the world of developed nations. Someone prove me wrong. Right-wing politicians like Santos continue to validate my allegations.

The facts prove that America’s government is in desperate need of a “redo.” It has failed the people of our nation for 233 years, and has become worse as politics completely dominates every situation in Washington. Fake Republicans allowed our nation to become a plutocracy. Most Americans have no representation in Washington.

I Consider Santos a Typical 21st Century Republican

Meanwhile, Santos claims that he told a “few little lies” to enhance his biography. However, there is irrefutable proof that his entire persona is a façade. Santos said and did anything to win an election.

Santos is another fake Republican who will lie on January 3, 2023, when he takes the oath of office. Every word he repeats will be nothing but more lies. He will follow the lead of his Fuhrer, Donald John Trump.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

