Better Officials and Clearly Defined Rules Will Save the Future of the NFL

NFL Quarterbacks have Become Protected Princesses; Sometimes

In the third quarter of Thursday NFL night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, Nick Bosa tackled Geno Smith, the quarterback for Seattle, and was charged with a personal foul. If you saw the game, it was the ultimate example of “ticky-tack” fouls. NFL quarterbacks are no longer athletes or football players, they have become “protected princesses.”

Consistency Requires Re-writing the Rules

I am all for player safety, but today’s game has nothing to do with that issue, it’s all about the importance of a quarterback and his relevance to revenue for each team. Always follow the money.

Last Sunday, New York Jets Quarterback, Mike White, was hit twice in the same exact way as Smith. He was injured both times, but no foul was called. This is the problem with NFL officials. There is no consistency, and on some occasions, they appear to be blind.

The Worst of All Belongs to the NFL

No one will argue with me when I claim that the men and women who officiate NFL games are the worst in all professional sports. What is most upsetting is that it is not unusual when a single bad call results in the prevention of teams achieving their goal of reaching the playoffs, and possibly the Super Bowl.

The NFL is the most profitable and second most popular sport in the world. Only Soccer has more fans worldwide. There is no excuse for what happens all too frequently.

The Commissioner of the NFL Must Receive the Blame

I am not a fan of Commissioner Roger Goodell. He rarely takes action until a situation becomes public knowledge. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) was never a concern of the Commissioner until it was exposed by Dr. Bennet Omalu. Another dirty little secret was the existence of pervasive domestic violence within the football community.

The Problems Can be Corrected

One of the problems facing NFL officials is that they are not full-time professionals. I believe another problem exists in the fact that crews who worked together all through the regular season are not together for the playoffs and the Super Bowl. Individual officials are rewarded with playoff appearances. Just like the players, a team is required in all aspects of the NFL.

There are several other areas that need improvement, including better training, simpler definitions of several rules, better pay, and consequences for calls deemed egregious and changed the outcome of the game.

Many sports writers question the value of challenges. They feel that calls are sometimes made for convenience, expecting coaches to take action.

Why Haven’t the Owners Demanded Change?

I am a little surprised that the owners haven’t demanded corrections from the league office. Millions and even billions of dollars are involved, and money is the most important matter and the reason why the sport has grown into the biggest, most profitable corporation in the world.

The Worst Non-Call in History

Let’s look back at what will always be known as the worst call in history. On January 20, 2019, near the end of the NFC Conference Championship, a Rams defender clearly pushed a Saints’ receiver out of the way as the pass intended for him was in the air. Everyone on television had a clear view of the penalty, but there was no call. The game went into overtime after field goals by both teams. The final result allowed the Rams to go to the Super Bowl. Saints players watched the game on television.

