Brazil Moves on From the Group Stages

Brazil Beats Switzerland

Brazil is now confirmed to be playing in round 16 of the Qatar World Cup 2022. On Monday, Brazil took the field against Switzerland. As we know Brazil lost one of their most valuable players: Neymar. Neymar was injured when playing against Serbia.

With Neymar out people were wondering whether Brazil was able to survive. Back in 2014, when Neymar got injured and couldn’t play in the semi-final it had a horrible effect on the Brazilian team. They lost 7-1 against Germany. But that seems to not be the case for this year’s Brazilian team.

How The Game Went

Brazil took home the win today beating Switzerland, 1-0. Although, it still felt like they were missing Neymar. At the end of the first half, the game was a draw. As the clock ran up it looked like the game was going to stay a draw but Brazil got their rhythm.

Rodrygo passed the ball to Casemiro who was rushing towards the opponent’s goal. Casemiro scored it into the top corner. Brazil’s offense wasn’t all there, but their defense was the star of the show. The star Thiago Silva led the Brazilian defense. Switzerland was unable to have a single shot on target. The defense was unfazed throughout the entire match.

Fans are still missing Neymar’s presence, but the Brazilian team without Neymar seems to be able to carry their own weight.

