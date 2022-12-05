Could an Even Greater Extremist Defeat McCarthy?

Don

McCarthy is Hungry for Power

It is no secret that Kevin McCarthy is a wuss and a hypocrite. He is not a leader. His flip-flopping on the failed January 6 coup attempt proves that he is unfit to become Speaker of the House, his greatest ambition. As an election denier who is loyal to Trump and not to his country, he would be a horrific choice to become the man third in line for the presidency. However, this is his ultimate goal.

The TEA Party was Created to End the Grand Old Party

In 2010, billionaires, led by the Koch brothers, created the TEA Party. They are far from being Republicans. Furthermore, they lack principles and have no interest in the welfare of 331 million Americans. They owe billionaires for their very existence. Until the “Freedom Caucus” was created among House Republicans, the TEA Party was the most extreme faction on the right side of the aisle.

The Fascist Branch in the House

The Freedom Caucus is so far to the right it has become fascist. It is composed of Trump lackeys and men and women unfit for any public office. They are power mad, refusing to work with moderates in their own party.

These “Feral Caucasians” have announced that they will challenge McCarthy for the position of Speaker, something which has not happened in a century. This creates a huge problem for all fake Republicans. Members of the Freedom Caucus, including Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise, Marjorie Taylor Green, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, and Lauren Boebert, hate McCarthy. However, non-members of these hate-filled groups despise everyone who claims to be a part of the most extremist faction in our nation’s political history.

It is Doubtful that McCarthy has the Necessary 218 Votes

Although Republicans hold a very slim majority, the 218 votes needed to select the Speaker will likely be split, and Democrats may be the party that decides who will hold the gavel for the next two years.

“He doesn’t have the votes,” said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., a leader of the conservative Freedom Caucus. “Some of the stages of grief include denial, so there will be some denial and then there’ll be the stage of bargaining where people are trying to figure out … will there be some kind of consensus candidate that emerges.”

I Love a Good “Cat Fight”

This could be fun. The right wing has been divided since 2010, and it would be fun to watch these immature men and women fight amongst themselves. None of them give a damn about you or me. They want power: the power to rule over us, and they are supported by the plutocrats who now run the daily events which occur in our country.

Nothing Can Repair Washington Today

Our government is broken. It has reached a level of dysfunction which is irreparable. In a previous article, I suggested changes that are somewhat radical but would guarantee a working government in Washington.

First and of the greatest importance would be term limits for the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of our government. Power corrupts, and no one should hold office for decades, and most definitely not for life. There are far too many old, white men continuing to prevent positive and progressive actions on Capitol Hill.

The fact that we have 100 senators, 435 members of the House, and nine Supreme Court Justices is a huge mistake. We need fewer people in Washington. This would force honest and intelligent deliberation and compromise, the only way the Democratic Republic can function. Two Representatives and one senator from each state are sufficient. Five justices on the Court would be more effective than the nine we have today. Politics must be removed from the highest Court in the land.

Over the Next Two Years, the House Will be Useless with McCarthy at the Helm

The situation in the House will guarantee failure for two more years. The “party of no” will continue to refuse to perform the jobs for which they were elected. McCarthy has already announced that his focus will be on investigating Joe and Hunter Biden, as well as other Democrats. There has been no mention of addressing the enormous problems facing our nation which were faced by Trump in 2017 and remain untouched at the end of 2022.

If you vote for a “Republican,” you are giving them the power to control your life and the lives of those you love.

By James Turnage, Author of “The Reluctant Prostitute”

Sources:

NBC News: Kevin McCarthy could face a floor fight for speaker. That hasn’t happened in a century.

Daily Kos: Freedom Caucus promises to wow us with mystery Speaker candidate. Who will it be?

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Matt Johnson / Right Cheer’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License