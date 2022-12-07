December 6, 2022: Trump’s MAGA Republican Party Experiences Two Major Defeats in One Day

Don

A Very Bad Day in the ‘Trumpiverse’

Your former president suffered two major defeats today, December 6, 2022. His protégé lost a runoff election in Georgia, and his financial empire was convicted of the crime of tax fraud on all counts.

If the law applies fairly, this case in New York is only the beginning. I doubt that our government has the courage to do what is right and convict our nation’s biggest criminal of treason, which he definitely deserves, but multiple convictions for just a few acts in an endless life of crime could put him in prison for the remainder of his pitiful and worthless life.

Georgia Decided Not to Send Another Moron to Washington

In Georgia, the final decision in the 2022 election was completed after a runoff election between a dedicated American, Raphael Warnock, and the right-wing challenger endorsed by Donald Trump, the woefully unfit Herschel Walker. Although this should never have become an actual event and should have become a reality on November 8, Pastor Warnock won reelection by a percentage of 51.4 to 48.6. The result gained a seat for Democrats in the Senate, 51-49.

Guilty on All Counts

Meanwhile, the Trump Corp and the Trump Payroll Corp were charged with tax fraud in Manhattan. They were charged with falsifying records connected to a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities by failing to report and pay taxes on compensation for top executives. They were convicted on all 17 counts in a Manhattan court on Tuesday.

Why Was Trump not Charged Personally?

What I fail to understand is why Trump and his family were not personally charged for their participation in multiple acts of fraud. Trump is a malignant narcissist and therefore a control freak. He was fully aware of what his companies were doing and personally approved the illegal actions.

The Washington Mafia Continues to Control a Large Part of our Government

Once again, I must state the obvious. For four years Trump was the “Don” of the Washington Mafia, although his crimes began decades prior to his illegitimate presidency.

It is a widely known fact that Trump inflated the value of his properties when seeking loans from Deutsche Bank and other lending institutions. He personally approved the policy of laundering money for Russian Oligarchs through the sale of expensive properties after his first visit to Moscow in 1987. Bribing public officials to receive permits and other favors related to his real estate business was the standard operating procedure. Yesterday it was revealed that he accepted a $19.8 million loan from North Korea while pretending to be your president.

Why is Trump a Free Man?

Why is this obese old man not in a federal prison today? Why is he above the law? Trump is far worse that Al Capone, John Gotti, or any other criminal in our nation’s history. His life of crime began on the day he received a diploma from Wharton, purchased by his father. He never learned how to work for anything. His entire life has been involved in efforts to secure pleasure and influence for himself. In office for four years, he failed to accomplish one positive act for the American people. He spent all of his time golfing at his resorts, partying at Mar-a-Lago, watching Fox News, and holding hate rallies in states which supported his illegal campaign in 2016.

My Dying Wish

I have a big dream. I am hoping that December 6, 2022, was not the worst day in Trump’s life. I want to live long enough to see him severely punished for some of his many crimes against my country.

By James Turnage, Author of “The Reluctant Prostitute”

