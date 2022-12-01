Do It Now: There Is No Promise That Tomorrow Is a Reality

Don

One issue facing everyone as we get older is “how much longer do I have on this earth?” There is no answer, tomorrow is not promised to anyone, regardless of your age.

Today is the Only Day You Are Promised, Not Tomorrow

As a 76-year-old man, I read about people older and younger than me dying every day. I’m not afraid of the fact that my name will be added to that list at some time, but it does make me think about what I want from every day I am given.

Our Youth is Filled with Mistakes, and We Must Learn from Them

Anyone who tells you they have no regrets about their life is a liar. Whether they are big or small, we all wish we had been wiser when we were younger. The truth is, all we have is now. If we wake up tomorrow, that day is a gift and we must use it wisely. We have no time for regrets, anger, hatred, jealousy, or any other negative emotion. This day is an opportunity to live.

This is an Article About the Joy of Life

This article is not meant to be morose, it is intended to make everyone realize that worrying about tomorrow is a waste of time. I’m not suggesting that we should not plan or think about the future, but we should not put all of our efforts into a time that may never come. Tell those you love that they are important to you every day. Do something which makes you smile from the inside out every day.

I Write About the Future, but I Don’t Live in It

As a writer whose articles are primarily focused on America and its future, I am required to look forward. However, this is in contrast to my reality. I am a fortunate man. I am deeply in love with my bride of 27 years. We have a sweet dog who gives us great joy, love, and laughter. Our home is small but has everything we need and I would never look for another. Northern Nevada has all four seasons, but for the most part, they are mild and the beauty this offers us is not exceeded in any other area of the United States.

Like all older Americans, I have physical challenges, but I am very grateful that my mind is as active as it was 40 years ago. I stay informed and do what I am able to inform others of the reality of what is happening in our country every day.

I am working on my 10th novel and have begun an autobiography. Creativity is necessary for a feeling of accomplishment.

Uncertain Times Offered Opportunity

In 2008 I was laid off from the largest electrical supplier in America, and I am grateful. At age 63 I was able to begin my life’s passion as a writer. I wrote my first novel, “A Little Murder in the Biggest Little City,” and in 2012 I began writing for a Las Vegas-based newspaper for a man who has become a dear friend, although we have never met in person.

Writing is a Passion that Cannot be Denied

The one thing I can tell you about all writers, we can never stop. Our brains won’t allow it. Every so often I tell myself; “I’m going to take a day off.” However, an idea literally pops into my shaved head and I have to put it into the written word. One thing leads to another and I have written 500-1,000 words.

Never Ending Appreciation

Never let a minute go by without appreciating the gift of life. Never sacrifice your principles, your morals, or your ideals for anything. Always do the right thing as you see it and you will never be disappointed in yourself.

One of my favorite quotes is, “Today is a Good Day to Have a Good Day.” I wish you all the best day of your life and thank you for reading my rants.

By James Turnage, Author of “Four More Years”

