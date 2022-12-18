The Largest Number of Criminals in America Per Capita Live and Work in Washington D.C.

I Could Not Make This S**t Up

I write novels, but not once in my life would I have imagined the events over the last five years, I watched an entire party spit on the Constitution and allow a twice-impeached illegitimate president to remain in office. This made it possible for a sitting president to plan, organize, and execute an attempted coup on January 6, 2021. Then we learned that this same criminal had stolen dozens of secret documents. Which I believe he was planning to sell to foreign governments. And yet he remains a free man.

Even more disappointing to this patriotic American, is that many members of his party remain loyal to him, and not to the United States. By their words and actions, many of the 535 men and women in congress support Trump’s life of Crime while pretending to be your president.

Republicans Have Lost Control of Their Own in the House

Proof that Trump remains in control of much of our government is currently being demonstrated in the House. It appears that Kevin McCarthy’s biggest dream of becoming the Speaker of the House, is in jeopardy. Members of the misnamed, “Freedom Caucus,” the most extreme group of men and women ever to hold seats in the House, are joining forces against moderates in their party and place one of their own in McCarthy’s place.

Regardless of What Happens, Kevin McCarthy is a Loser

McCarthy kissed Trump’s humongous derriere for four years, and remains an election denier, but one comment unsupportive of his Fuhrer resulted in displeasure and the effort to prevent him obtaining his ambition.

[“Our relationship is on the ascent,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a member of the ultraconservative House GOP Freedom Caucus, told The Post of Scalise.

Gaetz is an ardent McCarthy foe and insiders say he and other “hard nos” on McCarthy would happily back Scalise in the event of a floor fight.

“No one ran against [Scalise] for Majority Leader. He was elected unanimously for that position,” Gaetz noted, speaking to Scalise’s broad acceptance within the party.]

Matt Gaetz is a Disgrace to His Office and his State

It should be noted here that Gaetz’ closest “friend” in the House is Marjorie Taylor Greene. Recently speaking before a “young Republican” group, she said that if she and Steve Bannon had led the January 6th insurrection, they would have “won.” If winning a coup is a victory for the Freedom Caucus, they can not claim to be Americans and are irrefutably unfit for office.

Trump’s Most Ardent Supporters are Neo-Nazi groups, White Nationalists, and the Conspiracy Theory Group, Q’Anon.

This week Doug Jensen of Iowa, a Q’Anon follower, was sentenced to five years in a federal prison for his party in the January 6 attempt to overthrow our democratic 2020 election, and therefore our government. Jensen was found guilty on seven counts, including felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers during the Jan. 6 riot, as well as of civil disorder.

American voters must never allow another Trump to claim the title of President of the United States of America. Only patriotic Americans who reject fascist philosophies can be allowed to have their names placed on ballots.

