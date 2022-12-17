Where Is My Protection From the Tyranny of Religious Intervention in the Government of the United States of America?

The Fastest Growing Religion is “None of the Above”

I am one of more than 70 million Americans who reject participation in any organized religion. More importantly, I am deeply offended by the influence of the Christian Religious Right in the daily operation of my country’s government.

“Only Independent Thinking is Allowed” In my America

My entire life has been a path to be independent. I was a child of a single mother, I had a younger brother and it is fair to say that I raised myself and attempted to be a part of my sibling’s development, I learned everything I needed to know without the assistance of an adult, I am proud to say that I continue to be a free thinker whose beliefs are based on a combination of investigation and free thought.

Christianity was Given Greater Power During the Reagan Administration

Beginning in 1981, I have been fighting against the influence of a single religion into the daily actions of my government. A group of religious leaders, now known as the Christian Religious Right, began to take control of one of our two dominant political parties.

My goal is to remake millions of brainwashed puppets in our country into intelligent, informed, free-thinking America. Our nation depends on informed voters who choose candidates and support issues based on facts and how they relate to the future of their families and those they love.

My Choice is Personal and not an Effort to Influence Others

My rejection of organized religion began in high school. I had many questions. Raised a Catholic, and as a young man who once considered the priesthood, I asked questions. I received no legitimate answers other than, “it’s God’s will,” or “God works in mysterious ways,” and other similar responses. I believe that facts and logic should guide every man and woman as they progress in their lives.

Today, one entire political party who once claimed to be “the Party of Lincoln,” serve a single religion. I ask, “who is protecting me from the tyranny of religion?”

Why do Christian Leaders Continue to Support Trump?

The entire evangelical community continues to support Trump, although he has been exposed as the biggest sinner in the modern world. Jesus Christ would not approve.

Vicky Hartzler, a Republican representative from Missouri, made and impassioned and tearful plea to reject the Respect for Marriage Act because her religion opposes same-sex marriage. It was clear that this woman valued her choice to serve Christianity and deny the Constitutional rights of millions of Americans.

Issues Which Should not be “Issues”

Issues which affect our elections include subjects which would not exist if the CRR did not have control of the right-wing in Washington. Women’s equality, abortion, and same-sex marriage would not be issues if the CRR did not have influence over those who call themselves “Republicans.” These are individual rights guaranteed by the First and 14th Amendments.

Politics and religion do not mesh well. When ambitious men are in control of a nation’s future only the worst will happen. Governments should be simple. Every decision should be based on the golden rule: do the right thing. Unfortunately, this does not happen in America.

Be True to Your Principles and Beliefs

Please know that I admire anyone who is devoutly religious. I do not claim to be infallible, and value the opinions and beliefs of others without reservation. However, I despise actors who use religion for personal benefit. I was taught that religion is a personal right and should remain private. I believe this is true today.

Part of the greatness of being the most diverse nation in the world is our right to be unique and think differently. Honest discussion about our differences promotes understanding and offers insight into the minds of others. Preaching anger, hatred, and violence divides us and prevents intelligent thought. We can do better.

By The Wise Old Fart (James Turnage)

Find my novels on Amazon’s Kindle under the name James Turnage

