10 Years of the Shield

In professional wrestling there have been mesmerizing moments that seem to have stayed with the fans for as long as the memory itself. Being able to have specific moments, matches, promotions, and even rivalries have made history over time. Most don’t realize a huge milestone has been accomplished during the 10 year anniversary of what may have been one of the most dominant factions in World Wrestling Entertainment WWE. These three men are the reason that fans still feel more connected to the stories and the characters that have been out in the open.

The Shield has reached ten years of wrestling as of November 18, 2022. This day solidifies the changes that WWE went through in order to even be able to update the faces of professional wrestling. The hounds of justice Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) made their mark in the WWE as all members have been world champions.

Hounds Of Justice

The Shield debut on November 18, 2012 as interference of the night’s main event championship match. The match itself included the three biggest names in professional wrestling at the time. CM Punk against Ryback and John Cena for the WWE championship were at the time dominated by the mid card scene. Ryback at this time was one of the biggest wrestlers in the company being undefeated at the time looking to claim the WWE title for himself. John Cena was still trying to get back to the shell of his former self.

The Shield made sure that Cena was not the winner of the match nor was Ryback. While submitting himself a part of history during a time where Punk had changed the landscape. Mostly to focus around him and his run as WWE champion. Who knew once the Shield showed up that they eventually will all become world champions in their own right.

“There’s always Plan B”

When the Shield reached the top of the world everyone focused on the group. At the time only Moxley had any individual accolades. Moxley’s United States title run for almost an entire year is the longest of the modern era. The reign itself does not seem to be being broken anytime soon.

The tag team division involved none other than Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins before dropping the titles to Cody Rhodes and Goldust. They then ran into the resurgence of the faction known as Evolution. Randy Orton, Batista, and Triple H were in a heated feud with the Shield.

On an episode of Raw when trying to get the rivalry to be ended. There was a quote that Triple H stated before the inevitable occurred. “If you don’t want to join us well there’s always Plan B.” This is where we seen the ending of the shield take place.

Visionary, Tribal Chief, and Violent Artist

The Visionary Seth Rollins ended the Shield by forming the Authority with Triple H. Eventually becoming a WWE Champion in the process. The scene was devastating as people questioned the decision to disband the group at the time that they did. These decisions would help propel all three to the main event scene. They even all made history at the Money in The Bank PPV where all three members of the shield held the World title in the same night. Highlighting the greatness that they have all possessed at one point or another.

Forever Shield

These three men are currently thriving in their roles in their promotions. In AEW Moxley is a three time AEW World Champion and is the leader of the Blackpool Combat Club. Rollins just recently became a two time triple crown champion after winning the WWE United States Championship. Reigns is currently the Undisputed Universal World Champion and has been champion for over 800 days. Its safe to say these men are what brings the fans to love professional wrestling.

Written by Semetrius Holmes

Top Image Courtesy of Megan Elice Meadows Flickr Page Creative Commons License

Featured Image Courtesy of Miguel Discart Flickr Page Creative Commons License