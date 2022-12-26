In the NFL Eight Is Not Enough, or Maybe Too Many

More is not Always Better

In my opinion, there are way too many politicians in Washington. Most of the men and women who serve in the legislative branch are obstructionists and fail to perform the jobs for which they were elected. The NFL has eight officials deciding the outcome of each game, and the future of each team. I cannot decide if this number is excessive or too few. However, I do know that they are entirely incompetent, and all too often, they, alone decide the outcome of critical games in the NFL.

Incompetence is Costly

Nothing has changed in decades. In all professional sports, the officials in charge of ensuring that the players abide by the rules — these “zebras” — make far too many bad calls and far too many non-calls.

This weekend was no different. Even some of the announcers have ceased being loyal to the league office and become honest in their appraisals of the officials.

Worst Game in NFL History

Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals had several questionable calls, but because it was the worst NFL game I ever watched I hardly noticed.

Tom Brady played like a second-string college quarterback, and Arizona quarterback, Trace McSorley, couldn’t run, couldn’t pass, and made one poor decision after another. He couldn’t have made my high school team.

Somehow Tampa Bay survived this debacle and won 19-16. Arizona’s defense dominated the game and the offense had every opportunity to send the Buccaneers home with another embarrassing loss, but without a competent QB, they were the ones grumbling in the locker game after it finally came to an end.

The truth is all three games on Christmas Day were disappointing. None of the six teams involved could survive in the playoffs. Once again, several controversial calls altered the direction of the contests.

Aaron Rodgers is way past his prime. Tua Tagovaiola is highly overrated. Russel Wilson’s career has come to a screeching halt. Baker Mayfield will have his usual great and horrific moments: if only we could predict them. Brady proved he is an old man whose pride continues to force him to search for glory and praise which proved more important than his family. I have nothing positive to say about McSorley, so I will say nothing.

Four Teams to Watch in January

I believe that only four teams have an opportunity to play in the world’s biggest game. In the NFC, Philadelphia and San Francisco possess the talent and consistency to play on February 13, 2023. In the NFC, once again Kansas City and Buffalo shine above the rest.

Who Will Decide the Outcome of the Biggest Games of the Year

My only deep concern remains focused on officiating. They remain completely inconsistent, and in recent memory, they decided on two critical games: one a Super Bowl victory.

In 2018 a blown call gave the Los Angeles Rams a victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship. In 2013, near the end of Super Bowl 47, Colin Kaepernick threw a short pass into the end zone. His receiver was mauled by the defensive back, in front of an official. There was no call, and the Ravens were given a victory over the 49ers.

They Make Everyone Angry

Not only have these failed officials angered coaches, players, and fans, gamblers have lost millions because of their decisions.

I have officiated both basketball and soccer. It’s not an easy job. However, professional referees are paid large amounts of money to get it right. They are poorly trained and NFL officials remain the only group who are not full-time employees. They are not considered professionals. All of this must change. No corporation in America is more profitable or more viewed by fans.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

