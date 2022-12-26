China Sends 7 Ships and 71 Warplanes Toward Taiwan

In a 24-hour period, China has sent seven ships and 71 aircraft toward Taiwan in what they call a “strike drill.” However, many are concerned it may be for other reasons. This aggressive behavior comes as the United States passed its defense spending bill on Friday. A bill that includes greater support for Taiwan’s military.

It’s no secret that Beijing has claimed the self-ruling democracy as its territory. The Chinese military “strike drill” lasted from 5 p.m. Saturday ET (6 a.m. Sunday) until 5 p.m. Sunday (6 a.m. Monday). The military action included drones as well as J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighter jets, according to a map released by Taiwan’s defense ministry.

The ministry said that 47 of China’s planes crossed the median line — an unofficial boundary in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwanese military monitored the situation using land-based missile systems, ships, and planes. They added that the drills conducted by China were done so in an effort to intimidate the residents of Taiwan.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Shi Yi, the spokesman for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, commented that the drill was “a firm response to the current U.S.-Taiwan escalation and provocation.”

China’s ‘Strike Drill’

The “strike drill” fights followed naval exercises conducted by a Chinese aircraft group in the Western Pacific close to Japan, according to China’s military.

The Communist Party — which rules China — has long vowed to “reunify” Taiwan with the mainland. They have stated they will do so by force if need be. However, it should be noted that Taiwan has never been under the control of the Chinese government.

China’s military’s Eastern Theater Command stated they were participating in joint “strike drills” and combat readiness patrol’s around Taiwan in response to the “provocations” between the island and the U.S. However, they did not provide specific details.

In recent years, China has escalated its military harassment of Taiwan. They have been sending ships or planes toward the island almost daily. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August. Since then the Chinese government has responded with large-scale live-fire military drills.

