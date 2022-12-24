Income Inequality, Rule by Plutocrats, and Eliminating the Simple Lifestyle of Low-Income Americans

The “Richest Nation in the World” is Inhabited by Some of the Poorest

Like everyone else, I knew in the 1950s and 60s, my single mother, my brother, and I was poor. However, the adults in my life learned how to not only survive but to live happy and pleasant lives. They worked hard, used their meager resources wisely, and focused on their priorities: family and close friends.

Times change, but a little scrutiny proves that the change was always there, and sometimes the same issues which existed 60-70 years ago are the same as those existing in 2022. The percentage has changed, but it is similar. Today, less than seven percent of our nation’s people live the “American dream,” while most struggle to survive, knowing that one major catastrophe could result in complete devastation, including homelessness.

One Issue Will Become America’s Biggest Problem

Ignored by the media and your government is the fact that income inequality is a growing, major problem in America. It was a song, and now a reality: “the rich are getting richer, and the poor are becoming poorer.”

This can be seen in the most egregious change in the 21st century. Capitalism influenced every decision made by our government post-WWII. However, the “Republican Party” has allowed our nation to become a plutocracy. Billionaires control every action taken by our government in 2022.

For the Super-Rich, There is Never Enough Money

One thing we all know, the super-rich always want more. Today they are invading areas where the less fortunate found solutions to their economic struggles.

Unable to afford the high cost of new appliances, pots and pans, dishes, utensils, and other items used every day, millions of Americans hoped to find these items in “thrift shops.” Americans with better incomes have begun using these stores, seeking collectibles. The prices have risen and their original purpose no longer exists.

Once affordable cities like Denver, Austin, Ashville, and more are now nearly as expensive as San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta. As the wealthy gobbled up affordable housing, the prices increased beyond the means of the working class.

Food Trucks were once affordable places to purchase lunch for the working man and women. They are now “gourmet shops on wheels,” and their food is unaffordable for many.

I remember when pick-up trucks were an affordable means of transportation and vehicles used on-the-job for many. Today’s trucks are more expensive and have become toys for the wealthy.

Housing prices have reached levels that prevent the average American from purchasing a single-family home. Apartment rents are so high families are forced to live in housing with only one bedroom and one bathroom.

The Truth has Remained Hidden for Decades

Writing for “An Injustice,” Walter Rhein reveals the reason income inequality is becoming the biggest problem in America.

In 2016, I described my ideal presidential candidate, as someone who would be relatable to all Americans and address their needs. She would be about 40 years of age, Black, a member of the LGBTQ community, and either an atheist or Muslim.

Mr. Rhein had an equally wise suggestion. He supports “a candidate who supported herself with three minimum wage jobs. My argument was that such a person knows how to work hard, budget, and organize her time.”

Somehow most American minimum wage earners survive, while the old, white, wealthy men who run our nation refuse to raise the federal minimum wage. They choose to support other old, white men whose personal wealth is unimaginable to most of our 331 million people. The truth is the rich take care of each other.

The Worst and Most Corrupt Government in the World

To say that our government is out of touch with the men and women they represent is the greatest understatement of all time. The average age of all Americans is 38.2 years of age. Most of them are not pure white, and their yearly income is below average. The average age of those in our legislative branch is 60, and they are part of America’s 22.3 million millionaires. There is no possible way they can understand or care about the needs and wishes of the average American.

Our government is required to serve all Americans. The super-rich can care for themselves. Our nation’s current motto is “profits before people.” That must change.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

Find my novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

An Injustice Mag: Old, Rich, White Men Have Ruined Everything Forever

Buzzfeed: “It’s Completely Absurd”: People Are Sharing Things That Rich People Have “Ruined” For Everyone Else

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Jordan Confino Elevatedphotopro.com‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License