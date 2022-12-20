Message to Boebert and Greene: “Can’t Fascists Just Get Along?”

A Christmas Wish Granted

One of the things I asked Santa Claus for Christmas, just came true. Two fascist members of the Trump MAGA Republican Party are in a cat fight.

It began when a reporter asked the moron from Colorado if she supports Trump lackey, Kevin McCarthy, for the Speaker of the House.

“Well, you know, I’ve been aligned with Marjorie and I’ve been accused of believing in a lot of things that she believes in,” she said. “I don’t believe in this just like I don’t believe in Russian space lasers – Jewish space lasers – and all this.”

Ouch, that hurt!

Why America Has the Worst Government in the World

If you read me, you know that I have no respect for these two and the other members of the “Feral Fascist Four,” Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar. They are an embarrassment to every other man and woman who held a seat in congress for the last 233 years. So this news gives me great joy and many smiles every time I think about them clawing each other.

The following was Greene’s response to her former “bestie’s” attack.

“She gladly takes our $$$ but when she’s been asked: Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refused to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite,” Queen of the Cheap Shots Greene tweeted.

We, the Voting Public Are to Blame

I have directed my anger and disappointment in the right direction: at the ignorant voters of Colorado’s 3rd congressional district, and Georgia’s 14h. This is why we have the most corrupt and dysfunctional government in the world. We, the voting public, are to blame for the cesspool Washington has become.

Our Government Must Be Reformed

Now for the absolute truth. We must alter and remake our current form of government in a manner which will serve all Americans, politics be damned. There is no way to repair the damage which occurred over the last 40+ years, and completed by the Trump administration. To create a functioning Washington, term limits are priority number one for all three branches of our government. Power corrupts all humans and results in failure. Secondly, we do not need 100 Senators, or 435 members in the House. The larger the numbers, the greater the disagreements, and the greater the opportunity for additional splinter groups.

I am hoping for more participation from women and younger men and women in Washington. With a population dominated by women, and an average age of 38.2 years of age, our country would be better served if the representation on Capitol Hill more closely mimicked the people of our nation.

Washington Is Dysfunctional

Boebert and Greene are poster children for great change in Washington. Colorado and Georgia placed two women in office who would destroy our nation and place their fascist Fuhrer in control of 331 million Americans.

For now, let’s enjoy the bickering between these two worthless women. They serve no purpose in our country. Their ambitions have no basis in positive actions, and therefore no reason for holding seats in the House.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

Sources:

Daily Kos: Obnoxious congresswoman from Georgia in public catfight with gun-toting rep from Colorado

Independent: MAGA Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert turn on each other in ‘high school drama’

Top and featured image courtesy of Gage Skidmore ‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License