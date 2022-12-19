The Week Before Christmas 2022 Could Be the Worst Week in Trump’s Life

Trump Never Wanted to Be Your President

Let’s go back to 2015. In June of that year, when Trump declared his intention to win the Republican nomination for the presidency, he never wanted to be president and never thought he could win. This information came years ago from those who knew him well.

This has become his biggest mistake. He and his family are now facing multiple criminal charges. The Select Committee investigating the failed coup on January 6 have announced the possibility of the Department of Justice indicting Trump on extremely serious charges related to the insurrection as early as this week.

Trump’s Life Has Become Nothing but a Miserable Existence

There has been no good news for Trump for months. Recently he was rightfully blamed for the lack of Republican gains in congress after the midterm elections. Within the last few days polls reveal that an equally poor choice by Republican voters, Ron DeSantis, the Governor of the insane state of Florida, is leading the obese old man by nearly 30 points for the GOP nomination in 2024.

There Is No Reason Why Trump Is Not in Jail Today

I must stop here and confirm one fact. If this was any other country in the world other than the corrupt country we call America, Donald Trump would have not only been arrested, indicted, tried, and executed for the severity of his crimes by now, his name would have been removed from all national records. He is our nation’s greatest enemy, far greater than Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, or China. He hates the America of our Founding Fathers, and has admitted that if he had the power, he would shred the Constitution. Trump must never be allowed to run for any political office again.

No Punishment Is Big Enough for Donald John Trump

I must admit the from my point of view, no punishment is great enough for Trump. He has caused greater harm to the future of the United States of America than anything else in history. The tragedy of 9/11 will never be forgotten. Thousands of innocent Americans were slaughtered by religious extremists, and this must never happen again. However, Trump altered the lives of 331 million people in America alone. The situation which exists today will never be completely repaired. All of this was intentional. Trump will never serve anyone who does not worship him and offer him their unconditional loyalty. He was never an American president.

Will Additional Charges Be Filed in the Weeks to Come?

The only question remaining, is will whatever happens over the next week or two create a “domino effect?” He could be charged with many crimes ignored by congress in the past.

The Constitution Prevents Trump from Running for Any Office

Now for the latest. Democrats in the House have begun litigation preventing him from running for any office in the future based article three of the 14th Amendment.

[No one can be a Senator, Representative, Elector or officer of the United States — or United States military officer, or member of a State Legislature, or a Governor, or a judge of any State — if they took an oath to support the Constitution and then took part in a rebellion against the United States, or gave aid and comfort to the enemies of the United States. But Congress can change this with a two ­thirds vote.]

If the crime fits, he must be punished.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

