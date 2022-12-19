Hiker Dies Doing “What He Loved”

Joseph Eggleston aka “Eggy” was known for his love of hiking. Eggleston worked for Mount Washington Cog Railway as an engineer. It is said that as a child Eggleston suffered from meningitis. This sickness caused him to lose his hearing. Although this may have hindered others, Eggleston took his time and altered the machinery he used so that he would be able to work without hearing.

While working this job, Joseph would meet his wife on the railroads. After they met, hiking was something that they started to do together. The day of Eggleston’s death, he and his wife were hiking on the summit of Mt. Willard in New Hampshire. While taking pictures the female hiker would hear a yell for help. When she turned around she saw her husband hanging from the cliff. In reaction to this she called police to come and help.

The Hiker’s Aftermath

Unfortunately, the police would not make it in time and Eggleston would succumb to a 300ft fall. He fell around 10:30am, and police would not find him until 2:30pm. When the company he worked for found out about his passing, many workers came out to say positive things about Eggleston. The marketing director, Rob Arey, said, “He absolutely loved hiking, so he died doing what he loved,” on a phone interview with CNN. The company also posted a remembrance post to Facebook stating the following “Eggy, living gracefully with profound hearing loss since childhood, once said to us ‘where else could a deaf man fulfill his dream of running a steam locomotive?’ His passion for The Cog was evident to anyone who ever shared a moment, or a shift, with him.”

In conclusion, Eggleston will be remembered by friends and co-workers as the happy hiker who loved working as an engineer. Despite his sad passing, they have closure knowing he most likely had happy last moments.

