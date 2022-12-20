Republican’s Acceptance and Worship of Donald Trump Ended the ‘Party of Family Values’ Forever

It was Gingrich who Attempted to Convince us that Republicans were the “Party of Family Values”

Those of us who read to find the truth was completely aware that when Newt Gingrich called Republicans the “Party of Family Values” in 1994, he was offering us a pile of excrement. Gingrich, himself, is a sexual deviant. He divorced his first wife while she was fighting brain cancer because she wouldn’t agree to an open marriage. Scandals continue to permeate the right wing, and there has been no greater shame in the former Republican Party than their chosen Fuhrer, Donald John Trump.

Donald Trump is a Bully Who has no Principles

Accepting Trump as their party’s leader includes their acceptance of his policies and beliefs. Right-wing politicians have eagerly revealed that they are the party of the wealthy. Their beliefs include white supremacy, the ideals of fascism, Islamophobia, xenophobia, Homophobia, misogyny, and Christian extremism. Donald John Trump is the ideal leader for all right-wing politicians. He deserves the title of “Leader of Today’s Fake Republicans.”

Let’s take a look at Trump’s lack of morals and principles. He continues to take advantage of others, stealing their money, and defaming them if they refuse to offer their worship to him. He is a confirmed sexual predator, charged by at least 25 women with sexual assault. Trump never respected the sanctity of marriage, having affairs while married to all three wives.

His latest trophy wife, Melania, learned about his affairs with a Playboy model and an adult film star during the 2016 campaign. His lies are literally too numerous to count, and his biggest lie about the results of the 2020 election encouraged him to attempt an overthrow of our government. He continues attempts to divide the American people for his own deranged purpose. There is nothing good or honorable about Donald Trump. He remains the leader of one of our major political parties today, and they deserve him.

Donald Trump Party Continues to Support Him

His entire party ignores the importance and value of each American. They have priorities. First on their list are white men with large fortunes. Second, are white, middle-class men. Third, are fertilized eggs in the womb of a woman. Lastly are white women.

He has completely removed any possibility of the right wing’s pretense that they care about the American family. They have proven that debauchery and criminal actions are perfectly acceptable if you claim to be a “Republican.” There is a long list of criminals who are or were members of the once Grand Old Party. They include Gingrich, Dennis Hastert, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Matt Gaetz, Mark Sanford, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Loren Boebert, George W. Bush, and Donald John Trump.

Right Wing Politicians Care Nothing About the American People

The truth is that no one who sits on the right side of the aisle in 2022 has any personal dignity, self-respect, or principles necessary if they claim to be members of the Party of Lincoln. On their list of important issues are only two items of importance: protecting the profits of the wealthy, and winning elections by any means possible, legal or illegal. They are not Americans, they are opportunists who support the most extreme form of capitalism, a plutocracy.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

