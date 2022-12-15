Two Members of the Trump MAGA Party and One Fake Republican Do Not Belong in Our Government and Bore Me With Their Ignorance

Another Mistake by the Voters of Wisconsin

Vicky Hartzler, a Representative from Missouri, is an ignorant bigot who places her religion above her duties to our nation’s people. Her tear-filled speech on the floor of the Capitol Building in opposition to the “Respect for Marriage Act” will live in infamy for generations. Her own nephew, 23-year-old Andrew Hartzler is calling his aunt what she is, a homophobe.

A Female Trump We Do Not Want in Government

Kari Lake, a former local newsperson in Arizona, lost her bid to become the Governor of the Grand Canyon State on November 8. Endorsed by your former, failed, illegitimate president, she was defeated by the real American voters. Like her Fuhrer, she has contested the results and filed a lawsuit against her state. Of course, this will be another failure for Trump and his Klan.

The Only Reason Sinema Wanted to be a Senator Is for the Attention She Receives

Kyrsten Sinema is one of the biggest mistakes ever made in the great state of Arizona. She was elected under the flag of the Democratic Party but chooses to vote with Trump and his party most of the time. On Friday, she announced that she is leaving the Democratic Party and filed as an Independent. The truth is, she was never a true Democrat. However, she is a traitor to the people of Arizona who elected her.

Uninformed Voters Result in the Worst Government in the World

My question is, “how in the hell did these pea-brained morons become nominated in the first place? They are all woefully unqualified to hold public office, and are a disgrace to the people of their respective states.” We don’t need any more individuals like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Rand Paul Marco Rubio, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, or any other man or woman in Washington who worships and serves Trump while ignoring the needs and wishes of our nation’s people.

Keep Religion out of Government

Hartzler’s plea was a disgusting tribute to Evangelical leaders who support Trump and own all right-wing politicians under the Lobby known as the “Christian Religious Right.” She has no right to hold a seat in the House. Every vote she makes is a violation of the First Amendment which forbids the support of a single religion.

Liker Her Mentor, Lake is a Whiny Loser

Lake’s 70-page lawsuit is a joke. It is filled with multiple errors and a plethora of misinformation. Like all Trump supporters, she is a caricature of herself. Lake is another bad joke played on the American people by incompetent and uncaring fake Republicans.

The Only Reason Sinema Wants to be in Office is to Receive Attention

Sinema has proven herself to be incompetent, and continues to ignore the needs of her constituents and the future of our nation. It appears that she is unfit for any job in America. She constantly exhibits a low-level of intelligence, unable to explain her position on the important issues facing our nation. How she was elected remains a mystery.

Uninformed Voters are the Reason We Have the Most Corrupt and Incompetent Government in the World

There are too many men and women like these three in government today. They prevent our government from doing its job. Like Trump, they are in constant search of attention. No one should run for office for any other reason than to improve the quality of life for our nation’s people. Currently, America is in last place in all developed nations. People must become the priority, not profits for the super-rich.

