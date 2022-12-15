A Sad Fact for America: The Best the Right-Wing Has to Offer Are Trump and DeSantis

Republicans Have Nothing to Offer the American People

Just think about it. Polls attempting to predict the right-wing’s nominee for the presidency in 2024 include just two names: Trump and DeSantis. If this doesn’t prove that no one on the right side of the aisle is qualified to hold any office in Washington, we are living in an alternate universe where the up is down and the left is right.

Trump is Completely Unfit for Office

Trump proved beyond any doubt that he is incapable and unwilling to lead a business, our country, or even a boy scout troop. DeSantis hates one half of all Americans and would ignore them if he was allowed to defile the White House. He considers all Blacks, Hispanics, members of the LGBTQ community, all non-whites, all non-Christians, and women unfit to claim citizenship in the United States. It is disturbing that this hate-filled white is leading Trump in the latest polls by a wide margin.

Not a Party of Lincoln Today

If this is the best today’s Republicans In Name Only have to offer, their party is in serious trouble. If these two are considered the best of the worst, where does this put them? What about Ted Cruz, or Josh Hawley, maybe Marjorie Taylor Green or Matt Gaetz? They might consider governors such as Greg Abbott or Brian Kemp. I shudder to think that any of these deplorable, anti-Americans could be considered for any office in Washington.

The Media Continues to Fail its Purpose

With the next presidential election less than 23 months away, the mainstream media, desperate for controversy and sensationalism, are searching for anything connected to Trump and his fascist party.

This week the first poll revealed to the public confirmed what I have been saying for months. Democrats and Republicans are united in one situation. Most Americans do not want Trump to run for the third time, and about the same percentage are hoping Biden does not run for reelection.

Never Again Trump

The reasons for denying Trump another opportunity to defile the White House are clear. He is not an American and cannot wear the title of President of the United States again. As our nation’s greatest traitor, he should have his citizenship removed.

Age is Important

Although I compliment President Biden for his efforts and accomplishments, and although I am an old man at 76 years of age, I do not want an octogenarian making decisions for a nation whose average age is 38.2.

Old, white men have screwed up our nation for the past two and one-half centuries. More than ever America needs a strong and charismatic leader who will serve all 331 million Americans. Politics have taken priority over the people of our country, and this evil must be erased. I am opposed to political parties. They say anything when campaigning and then act in ways that serve their own interests when elected, including the demands of their party’s leaders.

Time for Real Change

My belief is that we need a woman under the age of 60 to lead our country. If she is a woman of color who happens to be a member of the LGBTQ community, a true Independent, and rejects the control of organized religion, that would be a bonus.

By James Turnage, Author of “Tales from Between the Sheets”

Sources:

Independent: New poll finds Biden trailing DeSantis as fewer than half of GOP voters want Trump on 2024 ballot

The Hill: DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License