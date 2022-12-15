Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss has passed away at the age of 40. A representative for Boss and TMZ has reported his death was self-inflicted. He died just days after his 9th wedding anniversary to his wife Allison Holker Boss.

The DJ dancer was born in Montgomery, Alabama on Sept. 29, 1982. tWitch graduated from Lee High School in 2000. From there he attended Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, Alabama, and Chapman University to study Dance Performance.

He was a semifinalist on MTV’s “The Wade Robson Project” and a runner-up on “Star Search” in 2003. Three years later Boss was a runner-up in the Finals of “So You Think You Can Dance.” The year prior he made it to the top 20.

Boss choreographed for Se7en, a South Korean pop/R&B singer. In December 2009, tWitch debuted in several sketch-series videos, on the comedy collective, TheKommune.com. A year later he was chosen as one of the 10 All-Star dancers in season 7 of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Initial Reports

TMZ was the first to report his death appeared to be caused by suicide. They stated that Los Angeles Police Department sources told them tWitch’s wife frantically ran into the police station yesterday. She said that he had left without his vehicle which was highly unlike him.

Shortly afterward, a call for paramedics was made at an L.A. hotel. When emergency medical staff arrived they found Boss dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to TMZ. Though his wife hasn’t confirmed his death was self-inflicted.

Holker stated that her husband “lit up every room he stepped into.” She continued on by saying above all else he ” valued family, friends, and community.”

Leading and light was everything to him.

His Positive Legacy

She said Boss was “the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” His “positive impact will continue to be felt” as his legacy lives on.

In 2014, he joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as a guest DJ. By 2020 he became an executive producer on the show. DeGeneres and others from the show posted their condolences and memories on social media after news of his death broke.

Tributes from his former “So You Think You Can Dance” judges like Paula Abdul and other friends and coworkers also paid tribute to Boss on social media.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted, “I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time.”

tWitch will be missed by his wife, children — Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia — and friends. May he rest in peace and his family find solace.

If anyone is feeling alone, lost, or depressed please reach out to somebody. Whether it’s a friend, family member, neighbor, or doctor. People can always reach out to somebody any time of the day all year long at 988. You are not alone and you will be greatly missed.

We will always remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. We grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. tWitch, we will miss you dearly. #SYTYCD pic.twitter.com/QP2Dg7fw7v — So You Think You Can Dance (@DANCEonFOX) December 14, 2022

By Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Aine’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License