Why This Story About Trump Should Be Old News

We Knew Trump Was a Mistake Almost Immediately

By March 2017 it was clear that Trump A: had no idea what he was doing. B: was intentionally destroying many of the positive accomplishments of his predecessor, President Barrack Obama. C: was violating the Constitution constantly.D: was an extremely racist, old, white man. E: was mentally challenged and unfit for office.

It was a known fact after just 90 days in office that Trump was the greatest mistake in our nation’s history. However, his party had become hypocrites and pledged their loyalty to him, not to our country and its 331 million people.

Common Sense was Replaced by Chosen Ignorance for Four Years

What I fail to understand is why I just read about Trump losing supporters on December 14, 2022. A real American, anyone who cared about his or her country, would have deserted him five years ago.

Recently Trump announced his candidacy for 2024. However, after his complete failure in the 2022 midterm elections, he has rarely been seen in public. His popularity is not falling, it’s crashing. His party is moving away from him, not because they do not share his vision of America, but because he is detrimental to their hopes for winning elections in the future.

In a recent Quinnipiac University Poll, Trump’s overall approval rating is at 31 percent, the lowest since 2015. My question remains: If he accomplished nothing, divided our country, constantly violated the Constitution, and organized an attempt to overthrow our 2020 election and replace democracy with fascism, how can his approval rating be above zero?

Trump Would Shred the Constitution

Trump sealed his own fate recently when he suggested “terminating the Constitution.” This, combined with the minimum charge of aiding and abetting the insurrectionists on January 6, 2021, prevent him from running from office at any time, now, or in the future. As I have written many times, section three of the 14th Amendment is clear. He is finished in politics, and if there is any justice, he will be prosecuted for treason against the United States of America.

Beginning in January 2016, Trump’s supporters became the “base” of the right-wing party calling themselves “Republicans.” However, that base is falling apart. However, I don’t believe this is related to their distrust in Trump. His supporters share his evil and destructive beliefs in white supremacy, xenophobia, misogyny, homophobia, Islamophobia, and fascism. Their “change of mind” is based on fear of the future. They live in the past and Trump moved our nation backward for four years.

Fact: the United States is behind every other developed nation in the world in human rights, protecting individual freedoms, and a belief in full equality for all citizens of this country. This is clearly demonstrated by the fact that among all of these nations, we are the only one without universal healthcare for every man and woman in America.

We Must Return to Being the “United” States of America

Trump did not create the tactic of “divide and conquer.” This began with right-wing extremists like Rush Limbaugh and was exacerbated by the Creation of Fox News in 1995. Trump simply exploited entities that were already in place and sped up the process.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe this government cannot endure, permanently half slave and half free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved – I do not expect the house to fall – but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing, or all the other.” Abraham Lincoln

I am not as optimistic as the great President who saved the Union. However, I pray he was right and I am wrong.

By The Wise Old Fart

