Not News in America: Hate Crime, Gun Violence, “Thoughts and Prayers”

Another Saturday night in America. I hardly know what to say. I’ll simply be repeating myself. This is a story I have told far too many times. I’ll be demanding once again that our worthless government get off their fat, overpaid asses and do something. “Thoughts and prayers” won’t do it. Real action is necessary and it must happen now.

Nowhere is Safe in America

Last night, Saturday, January 21, 2023, there was another massacre. A lone gunman walked into a dance studio in an area of Monterey Park, California, which is predominantly occupied by Asian Americans, shot 20 innocent men and women, killing 10.

The cowardly bastard who committed this heinous crime ran from the scene. A manhunt is underway, conducted by several law enforcement agencies.

The Mainstream Media Will Fail Again

What is most upsetting to me is that this story will disappear within the next two days, but the non-story about President Biden and classified documents will be part of every “news” broadcast for weeks, reminiscent of Hillary’s e-mails. The mainstream media will fail to do its job once again.

Statistics I’m Tired of Repeating

I will now bore you with the same statistics and facts I have written dozens of times before.

Only in America are there more mass shootings than days on the calendar. (A mass shooting is defined as four or more individuals suffering gunshot wounds in a single incident). Only in America, more than 40,000 people die from the use of guns every year. Most are women and children. Only in America, it is easier to purchase a military assault rifle than a six pack of beer. Only in America, the profits of gun manufacturers and gun sellers are of greater value than the lives of its people. In America, more than 200 children gain access to loaded weapons and kill themselves or someone else each year. And again, only in America, the Director of the FBI declared white, domestic terrorism the greatest danger to human life in the nation.

Trump Is Responsible for the Increase in Hate Crime

Also repeating myself, I must remind you that this is another example of “the Trump Effect.”

After Trump was gifted the Electoral College on November 8, 2016, hate crimes in America rose 800 percent. This statistic provided by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Trump promoted hatred for all non-whites, including Asian Americans with his constant attacks on the country he calls “Jina.” He escalated the situation when he ceased telling the American people that the Covid-19 coronavirus “would just go away,” and began blaming his failure to lead on China.

If Our Government Will Not Act, You and I Must

Once again, it’s up to you and me. We must demand that our government ceases to follow the demands of the NRA gun lobby and ban the sale of all military assault rifles, high output magazines, and hand guns. These weapons of mass destruction have a single purpose, to kill other humans easily and quickly.

Any politician who continues to protect the profits of billionaires and ignore the safety of our men, women, and children must be removed from his or her life of luxury and privilege. Your vote is the only weapon you possess against the constant failure and corruption in Washington. Use it wisely.

By James Turnage

