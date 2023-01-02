Now That the Media Is Abandoning Trump, He Will Soon Be Nothing but a Bad Memory

My Greatest Hope for the New Year

After suffering through a very bad Christmas, Trump was hoping for a major celebration on New Year’s Eve. That did not happen. Although Trump loves to call every news agency other than Fox and Newsmax “fake news,” he cannot exist without coverage from the media. Our failed fourth estate has accommodated him, ignoring real news because sensationalism sells advertising.

However, on Saturday evening at his millionaires-only resort/forced residence, he was alone with other old, white men and their trophy wives, ignored by every legitimate news agency, including Fox and Newsmax. No one wants to listen to his boring complaints or his lies in 2023. He hoped that because he held a New Year’s Eve press conference, everyone would be there. Apparently, they had more important events to cover, like the ball dropping in Times Square, or a celebrity is seen drinking heavily at a local restaurant.

For most of the legitimate press, Trump has become a bore and deserves to be exiled from the public. He whines about the same lies he make up years ago, lacks any credibility, has no sense of humor, and is the least interesting obese, old man in the world.

Trump’s Tax Returns Reveal Some of his Lies

What is a notable story of interest was offered to the American people last week. Since 2016 Trump refused to reveal his taxes to the public, and policy began by Richard Nixon, and was followed by every other president with the exception of Trump. Now that they have been revealed, we know one thing. For multiple years Trump paid very little or no income tax.

However, as he always does, he began lying about the facts immediately.

What Trump Claimed in the 2020 Debates

You might remember the following exchange between moderator Chris Wallace and Trump during the 2020 presidential debates.

WALLACE: “I know that you pay a lot of other taxes, but I’m asking you this specific question. Is it true that you paid $750 in federal income taxes each of those two years?”

TRUMP: “I paid millions of dollars in taxes, millions of dollars of income tax. And let me just tell you, there was a story in one of the papers …

BIDEN: “Show us your tax returns.”

TRUMP: “… I paid $38 million one year, I paid $27 million one year …”

BIDEN: “Show us your tax returns.”

TRUMP: “You’ll see it as soon as it’s finished. You’ll see it. You know, if you want to do, go to the Board of Elections, there’s a 118-page or so report that says everything I have, every bank I have, I’m totally underleveraged because the assets are extremely good, and we have a very…]

Wallace stopped him in mid-sentence once again.

The Undeniable Truth

After gaining access to the actual returns last week, NBC reported the following.

The couple paid little in federal taxes during Trump’s presidency and appeared to owe none in 2020 after reporting large deductions and expenses that resulted in a net loss of $15 million. Trump then claimed a $5 million refund, according to the return.

Trump also reported zero charitable donations that year, the returns show. That was an outlier for Trump during his time in office — he reported $1.8 million in charitable giving in 2017 and just over $500,000 in charitable donations in 2018 and 2019, the returns show.

The lies keep adding up. Anytime Trump’s lips are moving what he is about to say will be a falsehood.

The Fourth Estate Failed the American People by Not Reporting the Truth

For four years the media accepted Trump’s practice of lying and refused to challenge him. However, after the “big lie” about the 2020 election they began to end much of their coverage of the worst man in the world.

Never forget those who helped Trump remain above the law and keep him in the White House for four of the longest four years in our nation’s history. Included are Republicans in the House and Senate, his supporters who chose ignorance over the facts, and the media, including the television news. America’s biggest mistake was protected by these groups and guaranteed his freedom by Moscow Mitch McConnell who promised him an acquittal after two impeachments by the House of Representatives.

Never Again Can There be Another “Donald Trump”

Trump should be remembered for a single reason: never again must our nation allow a man who hates America, and used his position for personal gain to claim the title of “President of the United States of America.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

