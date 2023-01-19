One Commonality Shared by Hitler, Mussolini, Putin, and Trump

Both Good and Evil Begin with the Ambitions of One Man

Although many other characters are involved and complicit in the efforts of tyrants and men composed of evil beyond comprehension, the worst events in modern history began with the ambitions of individual men who were and are malignant narcissists whose ultimate goals are the destruction of freedom and democracy.

History proves that four individuals stand out as perfect examples of my allegations. These are Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in the 1930s, and Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in the 21st century. These four men presented a danger to the people of their countries and the world: two of them prior to and during WWII, and the other two are the ultimate villains in the world today.

One Evil and Ambitious Leader Matched with One Lieutenant

What is very interesting about these four men who must be divided into pairs, is that in each situation, one man was or is intelligent, and the other a literal fool who likely possesses an intelligent quotient of 100 or less. He is merely the executor of the tyrant’s ambitions.

Hitler could have been anything he desired. He was a brilliant artist, and excelled in an ability to convince others to believe whatever he preached. However, he decided to rule the world. Mussolini was a tool. His need to have power and control of the Italian people were reliant upon the growing power of the leader of the Nazi Party in Germany.

After meeting for the first time in 1987 in Moscow, a high-ranking member of the KGB, until 2013 when they met once again in the Capital of Russia, Vladimir Putin realized that Trump could be a very useful puppet. It was he who convinced Trump that he could win the presidency with his assistance. Together they would control the world with the combined power of Russia and the United States.

Maintaining Power Requires Support from Others Who Share the Same Beliefs

History tells us that every monarch, despot, religious leader, and “Napoleon” wannabe needed a trusted “second in command” to help him accomplish his ambitions.

Soothing a fragile ego, and offering the possibility of achieving great power and wealth were the tools used by Putin to convince Trump that he could become the leader of the free world. He was and remains a puppet of the Russian dictator.

Only a Loyal American Can Become our President

The primary reason Trump should not have become your president in 2016 is that he is not an American. He hates the principles and promises contained in the Bill of Rights. If allowed, he would shred the Constitution of the United States of America.

But remember this fact when you go to the polls in 2024. Hitler could not have maintained power without the loyalty and devotion of his gestapo leaders. Accordingly, they spread the propaganda to his army. Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if the Russian government hadn’t surrendered itself to the most evil man in the world.

In America, the people would have removed Trump from office in 2018 for multiple violations of the Constitution if one entire political party had not protected him from the punishment he deserved.

It Takes an Entire Political Party to Keep a Tyrant in Power

Finally, one fact I have known for most of my adult life. Political parties are the evil which destroys nations. Without loyalty from millions of voters to a party, the people sitting in Washington today would serve the people, and not rule over them. Indeed, there would be no Moscow Mitch McConnell, or others including Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, or George Santos who take their paychecks and money from billionaires without keeping their promises to those who elected them.

Op-ed by James Turnage

