Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Actor and movie star Alec Baldwin has officially been charged with involuntary manslaughter over the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in October of last year.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of firearms on-set, was also charged with manslaughter. The first assistant director, David Halls, has already plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Who Is to Blame?

On October 21 2021, Baldwin fired what he immediately learned was a loaded gun while shooting a scene for “Rust”. The bullet struck Halyna Hutchins and film director Joel Souza. Thankfully, Souza survived his injuries, but Hutchins’ wounds were fatal.

Following the incident, many people wondered who should bear the responsibility for Hutchins’ death. Baldwin claimed from the beginning that the gun misfired, and that he never knew someone had loaded it.

“I don’t know what happened on that set. I don’t know how that bullet arrived in that gun,” said Baldwin.

Nonetheless, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine if convicted. He plans to plead not guilty and fight the charges according to his lawyer, Luke Nikas.

“Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set,” said Nikas. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

In addition to fighting the manslaughter charge, Baldwin is going on the offensive. He and his lawyers filed lawsuits against several people involved in the film, including David Halls and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Written by Seth Herlinger

