Racists, White Supremacists, Neo-Nazis, Trump’s MAGA Republicans: All One and the Same

A Nation Divided Will Cease to Exist

By their actions and words, all racists, members of white supremacy groups, Neo-Nazi groups, and Trump’s MAGA Republicans are all one and the same. Their ultimate ambition is to end democracy in America by shredding the Constitution and replacing our current government with a fascist regime with Trump as its Fuhrer.

Some Could See what is Happening Today more than 75 Years Ago

Henry Wallace was Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s vice president from 1941-1945. Objections by ultra-conservatives forced FDR to remove him from the ticket in 1944. His replacement was Harry Truman. Wallace was unsuccessful in his challenge to defeat Truman in the 1948 primaries.

Wallace was very aware of the dangers of growing fascism in America, describing his fears to all who would listen.

A fascist is one whose lust for money or power is combined with such an intensity of intolerance toward those of other races, parties, classes, religions, cultures, regions or nations as to make him ruthless in his use of deceit or violence to attain his ends. The supreme god of a fascist, to which his ends are directed, may be money or power; may be a race or a class; may be a military, clique or an economic group; or may be a culture, religion, or a political party.

If I replace the second word in his initial description, “fascist,” and replace it with “Republican” most of you would agree that the definition equally describes today’s fake Republican Party. This is another perfect example of “the Trump Effect” on the government of the United States of America.

America’s Motto Remains “Profit Before People”

In 2023, two other labels are interchangeable which involve economics in the 21st century: “Neoliberalism,” and “Plutocracy.”

One of the men I have admired most throughout my adult lifetime is Noah Chomsky. Chomsky is institute professor emeritus in the Department of Linguistics and Philosophy at MIT and laureate professor of linguistics and Agnese Nelms Haury Chair in the Program in Environment and Social Justice at the University of Arizona.

Mr. Chomsky credits the rise in income inequality, and social intolerance on policies of neoliberalism established by the right wing more than 40 years ago during the Reagan administration. When our government began to focus on a single group/class of Americans in the 1980s, ignoring their purpose of serving all Americans, Neo-Fascism not only began to grow, but the uninformed citizens also accepted these changes as “normal,” and embraced them without question.

Your Government Continues to Hide the Truth

Today, aided by what Trump referred to as “fake news,” which included right-wing propaganda machines, Fox News and Newsmax, only an unacceptably small percentage of Americans are aware of the drastic changes in our government and the reality that many of the freedoms guaranteed by our Founding Fathers in 1789 when they placed their signatures on the Constitution of the United States of America are being removed. One by one the guarantees of personal freedom and human rights are being erased.

From 2017 until this day, only the informed are aware of mass changes in our society, and the lack of transparency within our government. Trump began following Adolf Hitler’s 1930s playbook from day one, and his followers on Capitol Hill continue to serve his demands today.

Anyone who doubts that our nation is engaged in a second Civil War is choosing ignorance over reality.

Reagan Said “Trust but Verify:” I have Verified My Allegations, and I Trust No One in Power

The current government of the United States of America is the most incompetent and corrupt in the world. In its present form, without drastic and necessary change, The country I love will become nothing but a memory.

Op-ed by The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

Find my novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Truthout: Noam Chomsky: “We’re on the Road to a Form of Neofascism”

Cbsd.org: “The Danger of American Fascism,” Henry Wallace

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Geoff Livingston‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License