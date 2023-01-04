100 Years, 222 Fake Republicans, Three Votes on Day One, but No Speaker of the House

More Negative History Made by the Right-Wing

Trump’s Republicans once again made history, and once again it was not a good thing. The 118th Congress was sworn in yesterday, January 3, 2023, and for the first time in 100 years, the Speaker of the House was not chosen on the first vote. In fact, 19 members of the misnamed fascist group calling themselves “The Freedom Caucus” blocked Kevin McCarthy from achieving his dream three times.

Republicans A Party in Name Only

Although it is a fact that the entire Party on the right side of the aisle is incompetent, in the House it has become a f**king disaster. I hate to refer to any of them as “Republicans” because they have no resemblance to the Grand Old Party of the past. Without principles, morals, or a desire to follow the “golden rule,” and do the right thing, they have no rights to the claim of being “the party of Lincoln.”

We, Independents, Agreed with Past, Real Republicans Believing in Smaller Government

First, I believe that there are too many members in the House. No more than two Representatives are required from each state to be a functioning, legislative body. The larger the number, the more radicals and extremists, and the difficulty of accomplishing anything for the American people is greatly increased.

Enter the TEA Party and the Freedom Caucus

If you require an explanation, I like to call proof, let’s look at the modern history of the House of Representatives.

Prior to 2010, the art of deliberation and compromise, necessary for a democratic government to function properly, barely existed. With the election of the first members of the TEA Party, created by the billionaire Koch brothers, a group of extremists had infiltrated the House, so far to the right, they resisted any and all efforts to work with the party across the aisle.

TEA Party

Members of the TEA Party in congress in 2010, also known as “obstructionists,” include Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, and Mike Lee in the Senate and 21 others in the House. These men and women were part of the reason Speaker John Boehner resigned in 2015.

The other reason was the creation of misnamed “Freedom Caucus” in January 2015. Boehner resigned in September.

The Freedom Caucus was, and is, even more extreme. They are so far to the right they have embraced the philosophies of fascism.

The End of the GOP

By January 2016, there were only a few legitimate Republicans remaining in the lower house of congress. It was totally disorganized, in chaos, and without effective leadership from Speaker Paul Ryan.

The Republican Party Continues to Make Negative History

Yesterday was another dark day in American history. For the first time in 100 years, the House failed to elect a speaker on the first vote on the day congress was sworn into office. Right-wing politicians control 222 seats after the 2022 midterm elections: Democrats 2013. The truth is that all 222 fake Republicans oppose the principles of the Grand Old Party. Most embrace fascism and serve the worst man in the world, Donald John Trump.

I Will Not Defend Kevin McCarthy

Hypocrite and panderer, Kevin McCarthy, was about to have his dream come true. He would be chosen as the 55th Speaker of the House of Representatives. The Freedom Caucus had other ideas.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, members of the House cast their votes for the next Speaker. For the first time in 100 years, no one received the 218 votes necessary to receive the gavel. Nineteen members of the Freedom Caucus oppose McCarthy’s ascent to the position of being third in line for the presidency.

Two more votes were taken with similar results. The House adjourned for the day minus a Speaker. It is unconstitutional for any business to be conducted in the House without a Speaker.

As I write this, the House is conducting a fifth vote. It remains useless without a Speaker.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

