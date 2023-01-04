Conservatives? I Cannot Stop Laughing

The Party of Illusion and Lies

If you call yourself a “conservative,” at the top of your priorities is fiscal responsibility. A true conservative once placed the “little guy,” small businessman first. They were once extremely patriotic, placing the Constitution ahead of everything else, intent on keeping their oaths of office. That was then, this is now.

The Party of Reducing Taxes for the Rich and Spending Taxpayer Money on Themselves

Since the Reagan administration, between 1981 and 1989, conservatives only talk about fiscal responsibility. They no longer care about this issue. They continue to give their billionaire owners tax breaks and add trillions of dollars to the national debt. Between 2017 and 2021, they turned their backs as their Fuhrer wasted millions of dollars each month for Trump’s playtime. One fact reveals how he used the national treasury as his own personal bank. The cost of operating Air Force One is over $200,000 per hour. Trump spent most of his time using the nation’s most famous aircraft flying to golf resorts, Mar-a-Lago, and red states to hold hate rallies. Not once in four years did they question such an enormous waste of taxpayer dollars.

Most recently, the evicted Republican Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, decided to build an edifice to honor his fascist leader. He stacked cargo containers used on trains across the border between the Grand Canyon State and Mexico to create Trump’s “wall.”. This cost the taxpayers of Arizona about $100 million. They were tumbling to the ground almost immediately. The newly elected Governor of Arizona will have them removed at an additional cost of about $75 million.

Their former illegitimate president failed to lead the fight against Covid-19 and one of the results was the closing of small businesses across the nation while continuing to give tax breaks to the super-rich, who increased their profits throughout the pandemic.

Republicans Continue to Renounce their Citizenship

Conservatives have abandoned their country in support of fascism. Recently one of the leaders of the Trump MAGA Republicans, Marjorie Taylor Greene, told a crowd of young Republicans, “if I and Steve Bannon had led the January 6 riots, we would have won.” By “won” she meant the overthrow of the government of the United States of America. The word “patriotism” has been removed from their vocabulary.

A Party Built on Lies and Corruption

Nothing more accurately represents today’s fake Republicans more than the George Santos saga. The once GOP is now the party of liars and hypocrites.

During his campaign for a seat in the House, representing New York, the disgraced right-wing politician literally lied about everything in his biography; and I mean everything. Although the world knows this to be the truth, he was sworn into congress yesterday. What the f**k is wrong with our country?

Fact: Trump Lost the Midterms for Republicans

As expected, Trump is refusing to accept the blame for Republican losses in the 2022 midterm elections. This is hilarious. He endorsed the least qualified candidates in history who are now nothing more than an embarrassment for the entire right-wing of American politics.

No Longer are there Conservatives in Washington, but here are Fascists

Once again, I repeat. There are no real conservatives in Washington. The entire Republican Party is an illusion. The truth is every one of these pretenders is nothing more than an ambitious politician who seeks office in Washington to increase their personal wealth and power. They do not care about the future of the American people, why should we give them our precious votes?

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

