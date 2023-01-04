Many House Republicans Refuse to Vote for McCarthy as Speaker Because He Is Not a Fascist

‘A House Divided Cannot Stand’

The terms “Conservative,” and “Extreme” do not fit together. When Republicans began referring to themselves as conservatives, it meant something. They were concerned with fiscal responsibility, small business, and individual rights. The truth is that there are less than a handful of true conservatives in Washington today.

Most men and women who call themselves “Republicans” today have moved so far to the right, to a level of extremism rejecting democracy, that they can rightfully and accurately be labeled “fascists.”

Another Display of Ignorance and Arrogance from the Right

Today, January 3, 2023, the 118th Congress will be sworn in. No “fireworks” are expected in the Senate. Where everyone stands is clearly defined. However, the situation in the House can only be described as turbulent. After all 435 men and women take the oath of office, an oath which will be broken by many of those on the right before the clock strikes midnight, the process of selecting the Speaker will begin, and this is expected to become similar to a gang fight, or in this situation a schoolyard brawl.

McCarthy is a Hypocrite and a ‘Flip-Flopper’

Kevin McCarthy, who represents the 23rd district of California, one of the whitest districts in our nation, is the leading candidate, but it is doubtful that on the first vote, he will receive the necessary 218 to be given the gavel.

Extremists in the Freedom Caucus, including Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and others claim that McCarthy is “not conservative enough,” which means he has rejected the ideas of complete fascism.

No One on the Right is Qualified to Lead an Accordion Band

Let it be known that I am not a fan of Mr. McCarthy. He is one of the biggest hypocrites in our nation who continues to kiss Donald Trump’s humongous derriere when given the opportunity. He is unfit for office and another traitor to the American people. However, the candidates offered by the Freedom Caucus are opposed to the American way of life: the nation created by our Founding Fathers.

In Truth, there is no Republican Party

Let me repeat myself: the once Grand Old Party has not existed for more than 40 years and was shattered once and for all between 2017 and 2021.

In 2010, it was unfair and unrealistic that the TEA Party was allowed to place their candidates under the flag of the Grand Old Party. They are not “Republicans,” and should not have been allowed to have an “R” placed next to their names. This was mistake number one for the RNC. Funds for their campaigns should not have come from the party war chests.

The truth is that the former Republican Party is divided into many groups, including moderates, extremists, and the ultimate extremist group known by two names: “Trump MAGA Republicans,” and more accurately “the American Fascist Party.”

Most Americans Do Not Trust Republicans

Real Americans made it clear in the 2020 midterms that they disagree with the platform offered by all right-wing politicians. Like 2020, the midterm elections were historic. The fake Republican Party regained the smallest of majorities in the House in history, and in the Senate, the right wing lost one seat.

The Party of No Will Control the House for the Next Two Years

Finally, the truth is that it is of no consequence for the American people who become the Speaker of the House. Nothing of importance will be accomplished over the next two years with the “party of no” in control. However, I may be surprised. The division in what was once the Party of Lincoln is so severe, some may decide to side with Democrats and Independents on several key issues.

The Next 730 Days Will be Very Interesting

Just a short time ago, at about 1:30 PST, I was watching the voting for the next Speaker of the House. Nineteen members of the Freedom Caucus continue to vote for criminal Jim Jordan, which prevents McCarthy from receiving the necessary 218 votes. They have completed three ballots. They are proving my allegations to be accurate.

If we look at the situation honestly, this is hilarious and what right-wing, Trump Republicans, deserve.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

