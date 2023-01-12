The Non-story About Classified Documents in a Biden Office Reveals Republican’s Highest Level of Hypocrisy

Hypocrisy should be a laughable failure of human nature. However, when it reaches a level which causes harm to the integrity and respectability of an entire nation’s government, it becomes a mortal sin.

Another Act of Treason By Your Former Illegitimate President

When your former illegitimate president, Donald Trump, stole classified documents from the White House in January of 2021, he took them to Mar-a-Lago and hid them in various places, some of which were accessible to men and women without security clearances. The obvious reason for this act of treason was to use them for personal gain in the future.

Not Even Close to a Similar Situation

Republicans are committing the ultimate display of hypocrisy after classified documents were found in an office used by the former Vice-President of the United States who had clearance and purpose for accessing them. Are these two situations similar in any way? Hell no. Common sense must be used here and nothing else.

Lies From #45 and Doing the Right Thing by #46

The biggest difference is what happened after the documents were discovered. President Biden’s staff reported finding the material immediately and returned it to the National Archives.

After the FBI found boxes stored inside Mar-a-Lago, Trump claimed that they had discovered everything. In reality, a thorough search found several others hidden in separate locations within Trump’s millionaire’s and billionaire’s playhouse.

Four Years of Criminal Violations and Lies

For four long years Trump violated the Constitution and committed crimes while using his position to increase his personal wealth. Right-wing hypocrites constantly protected him by hiding the truth with the intention of keeping their Party in power. Hypocrites one and all. It is clear that no one on the right side of aisle took their oath of office seriously.

One Legitimate Solution: Eliminate Today’s Failures and Start Over

The only way to describe Washington in 2023 is “a hot mess.” Over the last six years the level of corruption and the number of lies from all three branches of government have increased beyond a level imaginable for most Americans. No one in our government can be trusted. There is no transparency, every action by our elected officials and the Supreme Court is “a matter of national security.” This is how they hide their crimes from the electorate.

I have no doubt that if the offices of all 100 Senators, 435 Members of the House, and the nine Justices currently sitting on the Supreme Court were searched thoroughly, a plethora of illegal material, and information they are desperate to keep from they American people would be discovered.

Biden Is a Professional Politician, Not a Saint

I am not making the claim that Joe Biden’s past is without controversy. I watched the confirmation hearings for Clarence Thomas in 1991. Mr. Biden was the Chairman of the committee conducting those hearings. The way he and every other old, white man treated Anita Hill was revolting. Thomas should never have become a Supreme Court Justice.

Unlike Today’s “Republicans,” Biden Loves His Country

However, the President is a patriotic American, not a fascist whose entire illegitimate presidency was focused on the destruction of democracy in America.

Let’s remove all of the bullshit from Washington and demand that our government get to work on the many problems facing America. This is why the people elected them, and why they have jobs paid for by taxpayers.

Op-ed by The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

