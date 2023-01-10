A Nation Divided Cannot Survive

“I am a Uniter, not a Divider:” George W. Bush, 2000: This was a Lie, and We Need a Leader who Means What He Says

Not at any time since the Civil War in the mid-1850s has our nation been divided to the level it is today. Emotions of distrust, fear, and even hatred separate not only Democrats and Republicans but also families and friends. This is part of the Trump Effect, a plan which began in Moscow in 2013 and succeeded beyond the wildest dreams of Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Trump Didn’t Start the Demise of America, He Finished It

Republican leaders have been dividing our nation for the last 42 years. However, Trump’s illegitimate presidency was different. He intentionally separated our nation’s people. Trump created a cult that opposed the rights guaranteed to all by the Constitution, excluding those imagined in the Second Amendment. He is an ignorant fool, but clever enough to understand why he is the most hated man in America, proven by the huge loss he suffered in 2020.

No “Profiles in Courage” on Capitol Hill in the 21st Century

Washington is void of true leaders for the most part. The right wing has none, and Democrats remain unwilling to throw their full support behind one man or one woman. There have been several times our nation was in need of a great leader. Sadly, during most of those times, we had weak and even poor leadership. Most recently, on the darkest day in our history, January 6, 2021, there were none. Someone should have demanded Trump’s arrest at the beginning of the insurrection. He executed the violence and planned what can only be called an act of treason.

Treason: “The offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance or to kill or personally injure the sovereign or the sovereign’s family.”

Every word applies to Trump’s attempted coup, including the last part where he ordered his Neo-Nazi army to murder Mike Pence. There is no federal crime greater than the one committed on January 6, 2021.

Sitting on the Right Side Is Nothing but Hypocrites and Cowards

No one claiming to be a Republican will ever do anything to punish Trump. No one on the right side of the aisle has the courage to do the right thing. They are a pack of criminals, thugs, and opportunists.

However, Democrats fail to have a single man or woman who is willing, to tell the truth, the whole truth. Trump is a lifelong criminal, but his actions between 2017 and 2021 were filled with Constitutional violations, violations of the Emoluments Clause, and other lesser crimes. Sometimes I feel like I am the only person who is willing to offer the facts as they are without the slightest modification.

Why Aren’t They Locked Up?

Trump and every member of his administration, his party, and the leaders of his Neo-Nazi army should be in a federal prison awaiting trial for the most grievous crime against our country. If the majority of these men and women were not politicians, they would be incarcerated. However, our justice system protects the rich and powerful, while punishing the poor and underserved with maximum punishment.

It has been 60 years since our nation had a great leader. With a nation of 331 million people, there must be another JFK out there somewhere.

