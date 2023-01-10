The House Is Broken and Will Be Dysfunctional Until January 2025

Another Embarrassment for the Right-Wing and the House

Four days, 15 votes, and multiple concessions to extremist groups in the House resulted in the election of a man who will be known as the worst Speaker of the House since Newt Gingrich and Dennis Hastert. Held hostage by the fascist Freedom Caucus, Kevin McCarthy “gave away the farm” to achieve his lifelong ambition of becoming our nation’s 55th Speaker of the House.

Two extremist groups will control all decisions made by McCarthy over the next two years: the TEA Party and the Freedom Caucus are members of the “Trump MAGA Republican Party.” They are perfect examples of the reason our government is broken beyond repair in 2023.

The Big Loser in the Midterms was Donald Trump

The fact that Republicans failed to secure a definitive majority in the 2022 midterms, combined with the division within today’s Republican Party in name only, will undoubtedly result in constant turmoil and indecision. It is highly likely that whatever legislation is passed in the Senate will be rejected by the extremists in the House. The ”do nothing” Congress is back.

For the next two years, I expect our government to become even more useless than it has been for the last 14 years. The “party of no” is in control of our nation’s future. Not a single issue important to the majority will find a solution until the 119th congress is convened on January 3, 2025.

Speaker of the House McCarthy Gave Away Everything for a Title

Among the many concessions made by McCarthy is a stipulation that only a single member of the House is required to file a petition to remove the Speaker from office. He agreed to virtual suicide, reducing his position to nothing but a caricature.

Other powers surrendered by McCarthy weakened the power of the man third in line for the presidency.

It also includes a rule that says that any move to raise the debt ceiling must also be accompanied by spending cuts, CNN reports. The rules package includes a resolution establishing a House select committee on the “weaponization of the federal government.”

McCarthy also agreed to vote individually on 12 appropriation bills, rather than one omnibus spending bill, per CNN. The package also reinstates the Holman rule, which lets lawmakers amend appropriations legislation and reduce the salary of government officials.

It also gives lawmakers 72 hours to review bills before they come to the House floor.

The rules package also includes votes on bills relating to key sticking points for conservative lawmakers, including on border security and abortion, among other areas.

These are the concessions we know about. It is obvious that the most extreme members of the House are in control of everything pertaining to legislation in the junior body of our legislative branch for the next two years.

“Republicans” Continue Proving They are Unfit and Incapable of Governing

Our current situation in Washington can only be described as “an insane asylum run by the inmates.” The incompetence and lack of concern for the future of our nation are rampant and presents a clear and present danger for our nation’s future.

It didn’t begin with Trump. The right wing is composed of buffoons who are incompetent and uncaring. Although it is true that the final implosion of the once Grand Old Party occurred between January 20, 2017, and January 20, 2021. Its path to destruction originated on January 20, 1981. In the beginning, the changes were subtle, but those of us who looked closely saw the future, and it was dark for most Americans. Wars on the working class began in earnest, and continue today.

Voting for a Republican Will Harm You and Yours

If you vote for a Republican, you are supporting plutocrats and fascists who would destroy the nation of our Founding Fathers. You are voting against your needs and wishes and those of the men women, and children you love.

Op-ed by The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

