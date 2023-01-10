Dr. Dre Nips Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Tweet in the Bud

Dr. Dre (Andre Young) nipped Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter post in the bud after she illegally used one of his songs. The rapper stated she was attempting “to promote [her] divisive and hateful political agenda.” His lawyer, Howard King, shot a letter to Greene threatening her with legal action.

“Mr. Young [Dre] has not, and will never, grant you permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music,” King wrote in his letter. In her video tweet, Greene is seen walking to the House floor on Monday. She congratulated Kevin McCarthy on becoming the new speaker of the House. The underlying song playing as she walked was Dr. Dre’s song, “Still D.R.E.”

In a letter to Twitter, King demanded the company block Greene’s post. The company responded by not only blocking the post but also by locking her account.

King didn’t stop there. He continued after the Georgia representative by saying:

You would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on.

Dre and His Lawyer Take A Stance

Dre and his lawyer feel that “an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking” them. Especially the ones who are personifying “the constitution by the founding fathers.” The last thing King demanded was for the representative to provide him with written documentation that she had “complied with” the “demands before January 11, 2023 by 5:00 pm EST.”

Greene stated that she appreciated “the creative cord” before taking a jab at Dr. Dre’s music containing “violence against women and police officers, and [his] glorification of the thug life and drugs,” according to TMZ.

A various array of output has streamed across Twitter since he and his lawyer took action. Some are ecstatic that the rapper has taken a stance. Others feel his “especially” signified he would allow a politician to use his music “if he liked them.” Saying “Either he does or he doesn’t., & the criteria is if he likes them or not.”

However, the main takeaway is that she did not ask permission to use the music. Dr. Dre seems to be showing it doesn’t matter what your status is, the law is the law and nobody is above it.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” – Dr. Dre https://t.co/CqbLVf6NgW — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 9, 2023

