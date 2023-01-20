Tampa Bay Execs Fire Coaches, Blame Them for Decision to Keep Old Man at Quarterback

Billionaires Care About Only One Thing: More Money

For NFL owners, ticket sales and television coverage are more important than wins and losses. Proof? During the 2022/23 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South with a record of 8 wins and 9 losses. Last Monday evening, January 16, 2023, they were literally destroyed in the first Monday night wild card game in history by the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady proved to millions of fans across the country that he is definitely 45 years of age, and of no value to any team planning to win a Super Bowl.

Blaming Coaches for the Failures of Incompetent Players

It was announced Thursday that the Bucs offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, and other coaches were fired, but Brady will remain the quarterback if he decides to stay in Tampa Bay next year. He is a free agent.

If you watched the game, you were aware that today’s players are faster and more complete than those we watched in the latter part of the 20th century. Part of this is related to the fact that the collegiate game has become more like the professional game.

Professional Football has Evolved

I began watching the NFL around 1956. The game I watched then, and fell in love with, was nothing like the game played in 2022/2023. First, it was brutal. Quarterbacks were just “other football players” with no special protections. They called their own plays. At the end of games they were frequently the bloodiest players on the field. Many players in other positions were on the field for most of the games, playing both offense and defense.

Today’s players are often assigned specific roles. We know that quarterbacks are highly valued, as they should be, and rules are in place to minimize serious injury. However, there have been other changes by the league office and by the coaching staffs. These changes are most notable on the defense. “Third down players” we refer to a “pass rushers” are commonplace. Extra defensive backs are necessary in obvious passing situations. There is even a new part of the offensive game plan when the quarterback is replaced by a stronger running back or even an offensive lineman to gain short yardage in a running play. This is called a “wildcat formation.”

Quarterbacks Must Receive Both Praise and Blame for Wins and Losses

Quarterbacks remain the most important player on any team. In 2023 these men face men on the defense who are often much larger than they are and can run faster.

The speed of the NFL is the biggest challenge facing quarterbacks drafted out of college. It takes a couple of years or longer to assimilate to the challenge.

For Every Player in Every Sport There is a Time to Retire

Brady has been an NFL quarterback for 22 years. Both he and the game have changed. He has gotten older, and the players on defense are younger. It appears that his throwing arm remains adequate, but his legs are not. He is slower, and less able to move quickly and avoid the rush. This results in errant passes and more interceptions.

I find it disappointing that the Buccaneers decided to blame Leftwich for the failure of their team. Fans, like myself, noticed the new Brady’s physical abilities: it is only natural. He is physically unable to play today’s game effectively.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Find my novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Bleacher Report: Tampa Bay Firings Make Us Wonder What It Takes To Keep a Job in the NFL

Fox News: Bucs fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich amid sweeping changes to offensive coaching staff

Top and featured images by All-Pro Reels, courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License