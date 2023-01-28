The Coffin of Ronald Reagan Must Be Exhumed and Searched for Classified Documents

The ‘Fourth Estate’ No Longer Exists

One of our Founding Father’s biggest mistakes was to guarantee protection for the press. The perfect example of their error is Fox News. It has the freedom to lie, create baseless conspiracy theories, attack the character of good men and women, and intentionally divide our nation. Meanwhile, the mainstream media fails to expose corruption, which is its prime directive. The latest example of these failures comes from the misdirection created by them in an attempt to protect America’s biggest traitor, Donald John Trump. He was the first to have an abundance of classified documents in his possession.

Does Everyone Have Classified Documents?

In 2016, it was Hillary’s emails. Today it’s another non-story. Classified documents have now been discovered at Mar-a-Lago, President Biden’s office, and home, and most recently the Indiana home of Mike Pence. The only difference which matters is that Biden and Pence immediately informed the FBI and the National Archives, while Trump attempted to hide them, and lied, claiming he had returned the dozens of boxes he stole on January 20, 2021.

Ted Cruz, the worst senator in history, according to his own party in 2013, along with Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, two disgraced Fox personalities, are now suggesting that the residence of President Biden’s son, Hunter, be searched as well.

Classified Documents: Let’s Make this Story Realistic and Relevant

I have a better suggestion. I demand that all residences of former presidents and vice presidents be searched. This includes the current home of Ronald Reagan; his coffin. Reality confirms that no Republican can be trusted. The former Grand Old Party gave us the worst two presidents over the last 23 years and one of the worst in 1980. No one can be trusted and everyone must be investigated from the president to every Supreme Court Justice, and everyone in between.

What About Issues Like Healthcare and Immigration Reform? Instead of Focusing on Classified Documents

Let’s end the hypocrisy and stupidity of our government today. Those who serve in all three branches of our government in Washington today are worthless and should be banished. They fail every day to perform the jobs for which they were elected. They spend seven days a week, 365 days a year playing politics, and campaigning for reelection.

How the ‘Fourth Estate’ Became Fake News

Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes created Fox News in 1995. Their only goal was to secure huge advertising revenue. Sensationalism increases viewership, and increased viewership increases advertising. The truth was of no importance, only the story, true or false, was of value.

It didn’t take long for the CEOs of other news corporations to realize they could save their failing evening news broadcasts. Real news disappeared, as the focus became stories that were more “interesting,” regardless of their actual importance. In 2016, ABC, NBC, and CBS helped Trump win the Electoral College by giving him five times more coverage than all other candidates combined. This is why I have not watched television “news” since November 8, 2016. And I never will.

There Are No ‘Walter Cronkites’ Today

I am old enough to remember when real journalists offered us one-half hour of real news nightly. They did so without offering their own opinions in words or with physical gestures. Although there are several 24-hour news networks in the 21st century, they offer less real news. Segments including cooking, fashion, or stories about coming movies or concerts fill most of their air time.

Therefore, I don’t waste my time.

By James Turnage

My novels are available on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

CNBC: FBI finds more classified documents in 13-hour search of Biden home

CNBC: Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s Indiana home

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Velkiira‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License