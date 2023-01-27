2024 Candidates Will Not Be an Old Man and an Even Older Man: I Hope

Trump and Biden as Candidates in 2024? I Don’t Think So

Most political writers are reporting stories about the 2024 election, expecting the candidates to be a repeat of 2020. I find this extremely sad and even more worrisome. I do not agree with this assumption. Furthermore, I sincerely doubt that most Americans would vote for old, white men who will be 81 and 78 on election day. I am three weeks younger than Trump. Moreover, I will definitely not vote for an old, white, obese man whose mind is obviously deteriorating rapidly. America needs candidates who will lead the country properly.

The average age of all 331 million Americans is 38.2 years of age. It is ludicrous to think that two men old enough to be not only grandfathers but great-grandfathers, can relate to men and women in their prime. Neither man is what we desperately need in the 21st century.

America Will Continue to Move Backwards

America has fallen behind all other developed nations in every important category, including healthcare, education, women’s rights, ending racism and bigotry, and the quality of life for all of its people. Our country needs a younger woman to lead us bravely forward into the 21st century, not another old, white man who lives in the past.

Trump’s Desperation is Showing

Trump is becoming desperate. His support is waning. One by one all but most hardcore Trumpians like Cruz, Graham, Hawley, Johnson, and Tuberville are removing their allegiance to the proven fascist. The first primary is always held in the state of New Hampshire. Polls reveal that he is facing numerous challenges from the Granite State.

some Candidates Are Too Old, Mentally and Physically

The truth is, neither Trump nor Biden possess the physical or mental stamina to maintain a presidential campaign. There is a definite possibility that neither of them could live through a single term in office. Biden could die working behind his desk, and Trump could have a heart attack walking from his golf cart to his ball on the green, or a stroke screaming while holding a hate rally.

Although President Biden has done an exceptional job and accomplished more than any Republican president during only two years, I don’t believe he is what our country needs during this critical time in our nation’s history. There is no shame in being a one-term president when your accomplishments will define your legacy. Trump accomplished nothing in four years and would be even worse if elected again. He would spend four years enacting revenge against his many enemies and chasing a little white ball around a field of closely mown grass.

The Perfect Candidate

For years I have offered my choice to lead our nation. She would be Black, 45-50 years of age, a member of the LGBTQ community, and if religious, a member of the Religion of Islam. This woman would represent the American people in today’s USA.

Not only do I find it unrealistic that men this old could be elected to lead our country, but I also find it totally insane that a traitor who attempted to overthrow our government could be allowed to run for office again. Section three of the 14th Amendment clearly forbids this situation to occur.

If Trump was allowed to hold public office, we might as well shred the Constitution: America is over.

By James Turnage

Find my novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

CNN: Trump will hit the trail looking to reinvigorate his campaign

Reuters: ‘Trump fatigue’ in New Hampshire complicates 2024 White House bid

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of justgrimes‘ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License