The Pledge of Allegiance, John Wayne Movies, and America Is Always the ‘Good Guy’

Brainwashing a Young Man in America

I grew up in the 1950s and 1960s. As “latchkey” kids, our television was our babysitter and the most important thing in our home. Every morning at the start of the school day, we stood and faced the flag, while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Because of what we watched on television, our hearts beat faster, and tears began to leak from our young eyes, as we recited America’s promise from our Founding Fathers which ended with “liberty and justice for all.”

John Wayne’s famous WWII movies made my brother John and I believe in our country and made us proud to be Americans. These, and other television broadcasts convinced our young minds that America was indeed the “greatest country in the world.” Regardless of the situation, the United States was always the “good guy,” who wanted to save the world’s people and spread democracy. I ask you to forgive us: we were young, white boys, who were easily brainwashed by our priests, teachers, and the boob tube.

Growing up Physically and Mentally

Although I am aware that much of the patriotism I feel today exists because of my youthful emotions, I am greatly enlightened, and sad because the truth has nothing to do with what I learned to believe when I was much, much younger.

Not in my wildest dreams would I have believed that the Republican Party would choose to abandon the majority of our nation’s people. I continue to find it unbelievable that those in power and those I trusted had been lying to me for my entire life. My government, law enforcement, my priests, and many of my teachers were servants of our government and hid the truth from the next generation.

The Impossible and Unthinkable Happened

Of all the disappointing things which happened in my life, two stand out above, more accurately, stand below the others.

It still seems like a nightmare, but because I watched it as it happened, I know it was real. A sitting president planned, organized, and executed an attempted coup to overturn our government on January 6, 2021. My wife and I spent three horrific hours watching the violent insurrection, while the man pretending to be your president remained in the White House also watching the tragic events and refused to do anything to end the assault on our democracy.

The second happened on another dark day, June 24, 2022, when a politicized Supreme Court overturned a decision from a 1973 Court protecting a woman’s right to make decisions about her own physical and mental health to abort an unwanted pregnancy. This proved that the majority of justices on the Court have surrendered their dignity, respect, and only purpose to the former Grand Old Party.

Collusion Between Democrats and Republicans

What bothers me most is that our government has done nothing about either issue. Democrats are cowards and Republicans are traitors. Trust no one in power.

When I was a much younger man, I sincerely believed in two things: the necessity of religion, and the promise of what it means to be an American. But I grew up and wanted answers.

As I began high school, I started to ask questions about the Catholic Church’s teachings. I did not receive answers which satisfied my need for the truth. It was always, “God’s will,” or “God works in mysterious ways.” Today, I am one of about 70 million Americans who reject organized religion. “None of the above” is the fastest-growing “religion” in America.

I became interested in politics when I was 10 years old. However, I didn’t become serious about that interest until I was in high school. Like everyone else my age, I was excited in 1960 when a young, strong, and courageous man inspired me with his ability to reach me with his words and impressed me with his displays of patriotism. John Fitzgerald Kennedy was an inspiration for me and my classmates and remains so today. He may have been the last great President.

When Doubts Arose, I Demanded Answers

However, I began to have doubts about the sincerity and honesty of my government. Today, at 76, I no longer trust anyone in power.

The truth is disappointing. Nearly everything I believed as a young man was a lie, and the truth is far worse today than I ever believed possible. The government of the United States is not only dysfunctional, but it is also the most corrupt in the world.

Additionally, 545 men and women in Washington have placed themselves and their predecessors above the law. They no longer serve the American people, they choose to rule over us.

America: The Once “Grand Old Party” is Nothing but a Memory

However, corruption is not exclusive to Washington. Governors in “red states” are openly displaying their belief in white supremacy, and bigotry in the forms of homophobia, Islamophobia, Antisemitism, and misogyny. Men like Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, Brian Kemp, and others consistently espouse their belief in fascism.

Today’s “wannabe” Republicans continue to focus on the destruction of the Democratic Party and democracy while refusing to perform the jobs for which they were elected. However, with every attack on America, they prove two facts once and for all:

The Republican Party of their fathers and grandfathers no longer exists.

And they are totally incapable and unwilling to positively govern 331 million people.

Think About It America

Finally, the only truth that matters. Those who call themselves “Republicans” today oppose every important issue supported by the majority of all Americans. Therefore, if they refuse to vote for you, why should you vote for them?

By James Turnage

Find my novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Daily Kos: The Republican Party is dead. They don’t know it yet. Dowd explains they’re the know-nothing party

Daily Kos: I’ve Lived Too Long

Daily Kos: Don’t say Black. What can be done about DeSantis?

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of ClaraDon‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License