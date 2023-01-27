Tyre Nichols’ Family Urges Peaceful Protests Ahead of Video Release

The Memphis Police Department is scheduled to release the body cam footage showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols. On January 7, Nichols died after a traffic stop turned violent. Five now-former police officers are facing charges for his death.

The footage of the incident is scheduled to be released around 6 pm EST. The victim’s family has spoken out ahead of the release asking for people to protest peacefully as they don’t “want any type of disturbance.”

During a press conference, his stepfather Rodney Wells said, “We want peaceful protests. That’s what the family wants. That’s what the community wants.”

Nichols’ Family Speaks Out

After learning her son had called out to her that day, RowVaughn Wells stated she felt great despair.

No mother should go through what I’m going through right now.

Previously, she had said her son had been beaten “to a pulp” by the now-former officers.

The police cam footage is set to be released in four separate clips later today.

On Thursday, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, and Tadarrius Bean were booked into jail. All of them had joined the Memphis Police Department in the last six years. Last week they were all terminated.

Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney, is representing Nichols’ family. He thanked Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis for charging the five former officers. Adding her response was a “blueprint for America.”

Chief Davis revealed she was horrified by the incident and that the officers’ actions “defy humanity.” Then she compared the incident to the 1991 video footage of Los Angeles police officers beating Black motorist Rodney King.

The city of Memphis is said to be on edge since Nichols’ violent death occurred. They have increased patrols as a result.

The Incident

On that evening, Nichols was stopped by the five former officers as he was on his way home from taking sunset pictures at a local park. Allegedly, Nichols was pulled over under suspected reckless driving. However, Chief Davis stated that the claim has not been substantiated.

Local authorities stated Nichols and the officers had two confrontations. The first one occurred as he attempted to flee on foot as officers approached his vehicle. The second was when they attempted to place him under arrest.

Afterward, Nichols complained about shortness of breath and was taken to the local hospital. At that time he was listed in critical condition. Three days later he “succumbed to his injuries.”

The family’s lawyer said the bodycam footage shows the young man being pepper-sprayed, struck with a gun, restrained, and kicked. Both the family and legal team blame police culture in America for the 29-year-old’s death. They, like many people across the nation, want to see police reform. They would like a “Tyre law” to be instated in Tennessee. This law would urge officers to intervene if their colleagues are committing crimes.

“We have to talk about this institutionalized police culture that has this unwritten law that you can engage in [an] extensive use of force against Black and Brown people,” Mr. Crump added.

Ahead of the footage release other city’s have called for their people to practice a peaceful protest. They understand the strong feelings incidents like this can cause but violence solves nothing.

President Biden spoke to the family of Tyre Nichols to express his condolences and commend their courage and strength in the wake of his death, according to the White House. pic.twitter.com/Ow6Q9bjysh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 27, 2023

By Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Tim Dennell‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License